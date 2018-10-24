Chevrolet, Chrysler, Tesla slip in Consumer Reports' reliability survey

Consumer Reports released their annual auto reliability survey, and they said it was a rough year for domestic brands.

Their survey collects data from Consumer Reports members about their experiences with more than half a million vehicles.

Buick, Chevrolet, Chrysler and Tesla are some of the brands that fell in the organization's new-car reliability rankings. The rankings were announced before the Automotive Press Association in Detroit Wednesday.

A release from Consumer Reports said every domestic automaker landed in the bottom-half of their reliability rankings, which covered 29 brands this year. Ford ranked the highest at 18, down three spots from 2017.

Buick was listed right below Ford. Cadillac was the worst-rated domestic manufacturer ranked near the bottom at 28.

Lexus, Toyota, and Mazda continued to be the best for new car reliability in the survey. Seven of the top 10 brands in the survey are from Japan and South Korea and include: Subaru, Kia, Infiniti, and Hyundai.

Three European brands, Audi, BMW, and Mini, made it into the top 10. Three other brands, Porsche, Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz, finished midpack. Volvo finished last overall.

“Time and again, consumers tell us that reliability is what matters most when it comes to choosing a vehicle that will meet their families’ needs,” said Marta L. Tellado, president and CEO of Consumer Reports. “That’s why we conduct this exhaustive survey each year—to equip people with the trustworthy information they need to make confident choices, which in turn helps drive the market toward even greater reliability.”

For more information and all the rankings, go here: consumerreports.org/car-reliability-owner-satisfaction/who-makes-the-most-reliable-cars/

