Chick-fil-A to open 4 new Metro Detroit restaurants in 2020

DETROIT - Chick-fil-A is planning four new stores around Metro Detroit in 2020.

Chick-fil-A plans to open four restaurants in Metro Detroit in 2020. Located in Allen Park, Northville, Novi and Shelby Township, the restaurants will open throughout the year, starting with Allen Park in January, and will add approximately 400 jobs to the metropolitan area, according to a release.

Each location will be locally owned by an individual Operator who will oversee day-to-day activities of the business.

The locations will feature double drive-thru lanes, indoor play areas for children and free Wi-Fi.

The Allen Park location will be "On The Hill" on Fairlane Drive near Meijer. The Novi location will be near Twleve Oaks Mall.

The Shelby Township location will be at the busy intersection of Hall Road and Schoenherr Street.

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is a family owned and privately held restaurant company founded in 1967 by S. Truett Cathy. Chick-fil-A serves food in more than 2,400 restaurants in 47 states and Washington, D.C.

