Child dies after fall from tractor in southwestern Michigan

BRADY TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Authorities say a toddler has died after falling from a moving tractor in southwestern Michigan.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred Wednesday evening on private property in Brady Township.

It identified the child as 2½-year-old Mason William Heikes of Vicksburg.

Details about the fall weren't immediately released. The death is under investigation.

