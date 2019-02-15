Child in grave condition after fire injures 2 boys, mother on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - Local 4 has learned heartbreaking new information about a mother and her two young boys who were severely injured in a house fire.

The fire ripped through a home on Hubbel Street on Detroit's west side during the overnight hours Wednesday morning. It left both Orlando and Jayden Brown severely burned, and one of the boys is in grave condition.

Sheldon Clemens said he left his vigil at the bedsides of his grandchildren for just a moment to provide an update on their conditions.

They were both critically injured in the house fire. Jayden, 7, suffered burns on 90 percent of his body and had skin grafting surgery on Thursday.

His older brother, O.J., 9, is in a more dire situation. Doctors are performing a critical test on him Friday.

O.J. is on a ventilator and doctors are continuing to run tests to see if they can detect brain activity.

The boys' mother is also in the hospital, but she is healing, doctors said.

