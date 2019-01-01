Child injured after falling into rhino exhibit at Florida zoo

MELBOURNE, Fla. - A child fell into a rhino exhibit at the Brevard Zoo in Florida, according to officials.

Brevard County Fire Rescue said in a tweet that the child was "trauma alerted to a pediatric hospital." The child's mother was taken to an Orlando hospital for treatment. NBC News reported that the mother's injuries were non-critical and were to her arm.

BCFR responded to the Brevard Zoo today for a child that fell into the Rhino exhibit. The child was trauma alerted to a pediatric hospital & mother was ground transported to an Orlando hospital for treatment. Further info being referred to zoo officials. #BCFR #BrevardsBravest — BCFRpio (@BCFRpio) January 1, 2019

According to a release from the Brevard Zoo, the incident occurred during a hands-on experience with the zoo's white rhinoceroses. The child stumbled and fell in between two of the poles and at that point the snout of one of the rhinoceroses made contact with the child.

“Our number one concern is the safety and welfare of our guests and our hearts go out to the family,” said Keith Winsten, the zoo’s executive director. “Safety has always been of paramount importance to us and we are suspending these encounters until we have thoroughly reviewed our processes and procedures to ensure this cannot happen again.”