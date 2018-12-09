Boy, 11, shot in drive-by shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating after an 11-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by shooting on the city's east side.

The shooting happened Saturday afternoon on Flanders Street, near Chalmers Street and Outer Drive.

Charisse Hunter lives a few houses down from where the shooting happened.

"That's sad if it's an 11-year-old baby that got shot," Hunter said. "This has to stop. This is just ridiculous."

Hunter heard the gunfire.

"You heard, 'Bow, bow, bow, bow, bow, bow, bow.' At least 10 or 11, straight in a row," Hunter said. "I'm like, 'Should I hit the floor or what?' I didn't know what to do."

The 11-year-old boy was shot in the leg and is now at the hospital in serious condition as police continue their investigation.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.