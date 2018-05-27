Child's golf clubs stolen from car; family pleads for thief to return them to Livonia golf course

LIVONIA, Mich. - A 10-year-old boy and his family are pleading for whoever stole his golf clubs to return them, no questions asked.

AJ Pace has been playing golf since he was 3. He plays or practices the sport almost every day at Fox Creek on 7 Mile Road in Livonia, but when his family popped the trunk of their car Wednesday, he couldn't play because his clubs were gone.

"I was shocked. Did we leave them? it was really confusing," AJ said.

AJ's family said they think the clubs, including his Calloway irons and a Ping Junior Driver, that were in a black and orange golf bag were stolen Tuesday from the back of the car. The bag was on a new electric cart that AJ got for his birthday.

"We don't want him to be a victim. We want him on the course. It will take time," AJ's father, Daryl Pace, said.

A young Livonia golfer is pleading for the return of his stolen golf clubs. (WDIV)

Whoever has the clubs is asked to return them to Fox Creek Golf Course. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Livonia police at 734-466-2470.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.