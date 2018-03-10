Chilly, but here comes the sun Saturday

DETROIT - After a wild week of snow, sunshine returns this weekend, and Daylight Saving Time begins. It remains chilly.

Please join me on Twitter (@AndrewHumphrey) for regular weather updates.

Saturday morning will be partly cloudy and very cold. Temps start in the middle teens to low 20s. Families going to services or activities, especially outdoor ones like the 9 a.m. Maple Tapping Pancake Fest in Novi, must dress in layers to stay warm. Skies will become brighter by lunchtime.

Sunrise is at 6:54 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and chilly. Great car wash day with highs in the upper 30s. St. Patrick's Day celebrations start early with a pub crawl in Royal Oak and the Highland Celtic Festival in Highland. Jackets, coats and hats will still be needed to remain warm.

Sunset is at 6:34 p.m. ET.

Saturday evening will be clear and cold. Lows return to the low 30s.

Remember to "Spring Forward" by turning your clocks ahead one hour before going to bed. Changing batteries in all smoke detectors and carbon monoxide monitors is a great idea.

Saturday night will be clear and cold.

Local 4Casters weather app:

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app. Just go to your app store and search for "WDIV." Our local radar pops up as soon as you open the app. It is the perfect resource for traveling because you have the power to monitor 4 Live Radar anywhere in the nation.

Also, download our FREE Storm Pins app so you can take and share weather photos and videos. Just pin Storm Pins to a map so the Local4Casters can share them and give you a TV shoutout. Feel free to share pictures and clips with other Storm Pins users, too.

The FREE Local4Casters Weather and Storm Pins apps are the perfect way to make weather more social.

Weather links :

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.