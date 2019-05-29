News

Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the 2019 NBA Finals

Get a burrito when an announcer says, 'Free'

By Amber Ainsworth

DETROIT - Two words: free burritos.

During the 2019 NBA Finals, Chipotle will give away free burritos every time an announcer says, "Free."

When the word is said, the eatery will tweet a keyword. The first 500 people to text the keyword to 888222 during the first half will get a code for a free burrito, and the first 1,000 people to text the keyword after "free" is said in the second half will get a burrito.

Chipotle said it will give away up to $1 million in burritos during the playoffs.

The Golden State Warriors will take on the Toronto Raptors on May 30 at 9 p.m.

Read all the small print about the promotion here.

