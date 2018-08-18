Chipotle offering students BOGO deal for Saturday only

Attention all students -- free food alert!

Chipotle is celebrating the end of summer and start of school season by giving students free food.

Any student can get a buy one get one free deal on a burrito, bowl, order of tacos, salad or kid's meal on Saturday, Aug. 18 only.

No student ID is required; all you have to do is tell the cashier you are a student.

If you plan on ordering online, don't worry. Just enter "STUDENT" into the "redeem offers" section on the restaurant's website or mobile app.

Enjoy, students!

