Chrysler to raise money for Beechview Elementary during Cars 4 Classrooms event

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 31 at Beechview Elementary School -- 26850 Westmeath Court -- you can help donate to a great cause while test driving some new cars at the same time.

Surburban Chrysler of Troy is hosting the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraiser during the Dads & Dogs event at the school.

The Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms event gives parents and friends of the school a chance to take a test drive in a brand new Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid. Any licensed driver 18 years or older may drive and earn a $10 contribution, up to $2,000.

"For 25 years, the Chrysler brand has been helping to raise money for elementary schools like Beechview Elementary," said Great Lakes Business Center Regional Director Jeff Hines. "The Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms event will offer Farmington Hills parents and families a chance to experience the capabilities of the all new Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid minivan, conveniently while attending an event in support of a cause that is personal to them."

Everyone who test drives a vehicle is entered into the 2018 FCA US National Sweepstakes, with a chance to win $45,000 towards a Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or FIAT vehicle.

For more information, visit www.cars4classrooms.com.

