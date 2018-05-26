News

Chrysler to raise money for Beechview Elementary during Cars 4 Classrooms event

Event is Thursday, May 31 at the school

By Von Lozon

Chrysler introduces the 2017 Pacifica minivan at the North American International Auto Show on January 11, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. The show is open to the public from January 16-24. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - From 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 31 at Beechview Elementary School -- 26850 Westmeath Court -- you can help donate to a great cause while test driving some new cars at the same time.

Surburban Chrysler of Troy is hosting the Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms fundraiser during the Dads & Dogs event at the school.

The Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms event gives parents and friends of the school a chance to take a test drive in a brand new Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid. Any licensed driver 18 years or older may drive and earn a $10 contribution, up to $2,000. 

"For 25 years, the Chrysler brand has been helping to raise money for elementary schools like Beechview Elementary," said Great Lakes Business Center Regional Director Jeff Hines. "The Chrysler Cars 4 Classrooms event will offer Farmington Hills parents and families a chance to experience the capabilities of the all new Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid minivan, conveniently while attending an event in support of a cause that is personal to them."

Everyone who test drives a vehicle is entered into the 2018 FCA US National Sweepstakes, with a chance to win $45,000 towards a Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Truck or FIAT vehicle.

For more information, visit www.cars4classrooms.com.

