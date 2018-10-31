Church of Messiah in Detroit broken into, suspects get away

DETROIT - A pastor on Detroit's east side wants to know who broke into the Church of Messiah on East Grand Boulevard overnight.

The pastor lives upstairs and was woken when the security alarm went off at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. His first instinct was to see what triggered the alarm system.

"So I immediately stepped outside the door to go downstairs and that's when I heard voices," Barry Randolph said.

The suspects went into the Church of Messiah's rental property office and headed directly for the rent box. There was no money in the drop box.

The suspects ransacked the office while Barry was upstairs on the phone with police.

The suspects ran when police arrived. The pastor hopes they return for repentance.

"I usually carry around a word of God and tell you about Jesus Christ. I don't want to start carrying a Smith and Wesson," he said.

The suspects did not get away with anything.

Tuesday night some church members are staying at the church overnight to ensure the pastor's safety.

