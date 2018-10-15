Church of Scientology holds grand opening for new center in Downtown Detroit

The Church of Scientology held a grand opening ceremony for its new center in Downtown Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018. (The Church of Scientology)

DETROIT - The Church of Scientology held a grand opening Sunday afternoon for its new center in Downtown Detroit.

The 55,000-square-foot, eight-story church stands at No. 1 Griswold Street, directly across from Hart Plaza.

More than 2,000 were in attendance for the dedication ceremony, which included guest speakers and a musical performance of Motown hits, the church said. David Miscavige, the leader of the Church of Scientology, led the ceremony.

Over the past year, the Church of Scientology has opened several other centers in major cities including Orlando, Florida; Salt Lake City, Utah; and Silicon Valley, California.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.