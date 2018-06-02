Church on Detroit's east side collapses month after pastor buys building to renovate it

DETROIT - A Detroit pastor and his wife bought an old church on Detroit's east side to renovate the building, but it collapsed a month after the sale.

Alfred Gaines, a pastor, and Cynthia Gaines are leaders at True Blessings of God Church on 7 Mile Road. They are renting the building and were looking for a permanent location when they purchased a building on the corner of Newbern Street and Victoria Avenue.

"We need a permanent home, and I want to be in that neighborhood," Alfred Gaines said."It's where I grew up and you want to give back."

The city said the building is now a safety concern and needs to be demolished, but the Gaines cannot afford to have it torn down.

"The ink is dry and we had our 30-day grace, so this month you start paying," Cynthia Gaines said.

Dave Bell, the director of the Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department, said the plan is to have the building down by next week.

In the meantime, the Gaines are keeping their faith as they search for a permanent home for their church.

"Lord hasn't told us to stop yet so we're going to keep trying," the couple said.

