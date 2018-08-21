Cider mill season kicks off early at Erwin Orchards in Lyon Township

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - We live in a world where pumpkin spice has already reappeared in grocery stores, and it's not even Labor Day.

Why not also pick some apples and drink some cider? Local 4's Kim DeGiulio found a place that's getting a jump start on the season.

Fall is drawing near, and even though it's still summer, Erwin's Orchards in Lyon Township is open for business.

"We were surprised when we drove by that it was open," customer Cindy McPhail said.

Erwin's Orchards opened Friday and people didn't seem to mind their fall treats on a hot summer day.

"We kind of expected a big rush and we were ready with a lot of doughnuts that day," baker Brenda Allen said.

Owner Bill Erwin said they've always catered to the customers, and the customers don't want to wait until the leaves start to change for that first trip to the cider mill.

"They want to get the first apple or the first cider," Erwin said.

Whether people think it's too early for doughnuts and cider or not, Erwin said the apple orchard is more about family time and education.

"Most people have no idea how an apple grows," Erwin said. "They have no idea what it even looks like on a tree."

