Citizen helps foil inmate's escape at Lapeer rest stop during prisoner transport, officials say

LAPEER, Mich. - A citizen helped officers foil an inmate's plan to escape custody at a Lapeer rest stop during prisoner transport, authorities said.

Antoine Terrance Simmons, 28, of Detroit, is serving prison time until at least 2037 for armed robbery and felony firearms offenses in Wayne County, officials said.

Simmons was being transported from Bellamy Creek Correctional Facility at Ionia to Macomb County for a court appearance, police said.

Officers stopped the van around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at an I-69 rest stop near Lapeer because one of the officers had to use the restroom, according to authorities.

While the officer was inside the rest stop, Simmons told the other officer he had to use the restroom, police said.

The second officer retrieved a portable urinal for the prisoner and opened the side door of the van to hand it over, officials said.

Simmons, who had loosened his belly chains to gain more range of motion with his hands, leaped out at the officer and backed him up against another vehicle, according to authorities.

Police said Simmons tried to grab the officer's handgun.

A citizen stepped in and helped the officer restrain Simmons until the first officer returned from the restroom, officials said.

Simmons could face more charges due to the attempted escape, police said.

One officer suffered a cut to a finger, according to authorities.

