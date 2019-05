TROY, Mich. - City Barbeque will open its store on Big Beaver Road in Troy on May 13, the company announced.

The restaurant at 700 West Big Beaver Road will be the second City Barbeque in the state of Michigan.

City Barbeque will host a grand opening celebration May 18 with free barbeque offers, face painting and more, company officials said.

Ten percent of the day's sales will be donated to The Bottomless Toy Chest.

