City of Dayton mourns lives of 9 people shot and killed in mass shooting

DAYTON, Ohio - The weekend of violence started early Saturday morning at a back to school sale at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas.

The shooting is now being investigated as a possible hate crime. The 21-year-old Texaa man allegedly posted his hate-filled manifesto on social media just hours before the shooting.

13 hours later in Dayton, Ohio, a night out at the bar turned to terror as a 24-year old man opened fire on a crowded street.

9 people killed in the course of 30 seconds, before police shot and killed the accused gunman.

The definition of #Daytonstrong was echoed loud and clear Sunday night in Dayton.

There was a round of applause for the city’s mayor, the releasing of doves, the songs of inspiration to the prayers of encouragement.

The city held a prayer vigil Sunday night, after the mass shooting early Sunday morning outside the Ned Peppers Bar. Police said 24-year old Connor Betts fired multiple shots outside Ned Peppers Sunday morning.

9 are dead including the suspect’s sister. 27 people were injured. Among those killed, the family of Damon Davenport, “My cousins didn’t deserve to lose their lives. They have children. They are hardworking people,” said Damon Davenport.

Sunday, Ned Peppers posted a closed sign, in honor of what happened. It simply said their employees need time to grieve, “All they were doing were enjoying a night on the town, and they’re dead,” said Davenport.

That pain and reality is hitting Davenport and the community hard, “Never to come home again, never to see their family again. They’re gone,” said Davenport.

Gone but never forgotten.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.