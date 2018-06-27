City of Detroit sues apartment complex police have visited more than 300 times this year

DETROIT - The city of Detroit is going after an apartment complex in Southwest Detroit.

Police said they received more than 400 911 calls to 760 Campbell last year. This year, they've already received 300 police calls.

The city is filing a nuisance-abatement lawsuit, which doesn't happen often.

The front door of the complex is kept wide open all day long, and cellphone video shows the deplorable conditions inside.

"There's roaches," Detroit police Cmdr. Whitney Walton said. "There's bedbugs. If you're in there, it has a distinct odor inside."

Walton said the apartment complex is also a hot spot for crime.

"In 2017, we had 409 911 calls to that building," Walton said.

To put that in perspective, the infamous Victory Inn Hotel on Michigan Avenue had 105 police calls, and the building was closed and demolished.

"What's going on there is drugs, prostitution, violent crime, and there are people who are low-income and can't afford to live anywhere else, and they have the right to live in a safe environment," Walton said. "We're trying to work within the tools we have in the city to do something, and unfortunately, it came to a nuisance-abatement action."

The owner works at the Detroit Cornice and Slate Co. in Ferndale. Local 4 went there and was told the owner would give us a call, but he never did.

"I understand they're a business and they're making money, but they're also responsible for how people live and keeping them safe," Walton said.

You can view the full lawsuit below.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.