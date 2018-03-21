City of Farmington: Some residents may notice water pressure fluctuation

iStock / Elenathewise

FARMINGTON, Mich. - The city of Farmington said some residents may notice a fluctuation in water pressure as crews begin servicing a water tank Wednesday near the Oakwood Cemetery.

The Oakland County Water Resource Commissioner will begin lowering the tank level by transferring the 9 Mile Booster Station to a pressure sensing mode, the city said.

"On occasions, a fluctuation of water pressure could be noticed in the tank district. This district is from 8 Mile to 10 Mile from Hawthorne to Gill Road," reads a statement from the city.

The fluctuating water pressure may cause cloudy water. The city said the water is safe to use, but residents should wait for clear water by running the cold water for several minutes before washing white clothes.

The expected completion date of the tank service is May 10, 2018.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

