City of Hamtramck released from receivership

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - The state of Michigan says the Detroit enclave of Hamtramck has been released from receivership after improvements in its finances.

The state Treasury Department announced Friday that city leadership will regain full local control and manage internal operations and finances without state oversight. The Hamtramck Receivership Transition Advisory Board, which was appointed in 2014, is being dissolved.

The city sought a state review of its finances in 2013. The board was appointed after a state-appointed emergency manager oversaw the city in 2013 and 2014. Since then, the state says Hamtramck has "increased operational efficiencies and improved its financial stability."

Hamtramck Mayor Karen Majewski says the city "in a great position for solid growth in the future."

