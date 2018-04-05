City of Monroe warns residents about utility worker impostors

MONROE, Mich. - The city of Monroe issued a reminder Thursday to residents to protect themselves and their property against individuals who may be posing as City of Monroe Water Department employees.

The city said staff were recently made aware of an attempt to gain access into a city residence by a person posing as a Water Department utility worker.

"This individual referenced an informational flyer which was included in recent water billing statements titled "Residential Cross Connection Control," and subsequently requested access inside the home. The home owner refused and notified the City, as well as filed a report with the Monroe Police Department," reads a statement from the city.

The city said it wants customers to feel secure when a credentialed city representative visits their home or business.

To help prevent imposters from gaining access to customers’ homes, the city urges customers to keep the following information in mind:

Residential Cross Connection Control Inspections will start after July 1, 2018.

Advance Notice will be provided by the City of Monroe Water Department in an effort to schedule an inspection.

If access is requested for an inspection, ask for City of Monroe credentials before allowing an inspection to occur. City of Monroe employees carry special ID cards. Never hesitate to ask to see proper identification before allowing anyone entrance to your home. Customers are encouraged to closely inspect the identification provided by the worker. If you are suspicious about a person’s ID or activities, do not allow that person into your home and call the City of Monroe immediately at 734.384.9150 so that we can verify the visit.

Check the inspector's vehicle to see if it is a City vehicle, with government plates.

Contact the Water Department at 734.384.9150 for questions, to verify the employee identity or if an inspection is scheduled.

