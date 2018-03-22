Clawson police: Teen shot in apparent drive-by shooting on Coolidge Avenue

CLAWSON, Mich. - A 17-year-old boy was shot early Thursday morning in an apparent drive-by shooting on Coolidge Avenue in Clawson.

Police said officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Coolidge Avenue about 1:26 a.m. on the report of a possible shooting. Upon arrival they found the teen, who lives at the home. He was suffering from two gunshot wounds -- on his left arm and the other in his upper right thigh.

The teen told officers he was outside his house when a black SUV drove by. He said shots were fired from the vehicle, striking him. He told officers the SUV fled west on Coolidge Avenue.

The victim's condition is not known.

Clawson police are investigating. Anyone with information on this shooting needs to contact the Clawson Police Department at 248-435-5000.

