Clawson stranger danger: Girl says man in red van asked her if she wanted ride

CLAWSON, Mich. - A 12-year-old girl told police she was approached by an unknown man who asked her if she wanted a ride Wednesday evening on Main Street near West Tacoma Street.

The girl was walking southbound on Main Street near Tacoma when a man driving a red van approached her. He asked her if she wanted a ride and the girl replied no. The man left westbound on West Tacoma Street.

Police said he is described as a white man with a long, slender face and receding hairline. He may be in his late 30s or early 40s. He was wearing a blue shirt with the word "Landscape" on it.

Anyone who may have seen this vehicle is asked to contact Clawson police at 248-524-3477.

