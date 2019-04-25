Cleanup underway after semi truck hauling 150k pounds of asphalt slams into Macomb Township home

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A semi truck hauling 150,000 pounds of asphalt slammed into a Macomb Township home Wednesday, destroying the building.

The truck lost control after it blew a tire. It hit two vehicles before crashing into the house on 26 Mile Road, just east of North Avenue.

Chuck Vanfleteren was at work when he found out his house he has lived in for two years was gone.

His reaction: "Absolute awe," he said. "The humanity of it because one moment you have everything. I have nowhere to spend the night."

Vanfleteren tried to keep a good sense of humor while looking at the wreckage that once was his home.

"Well I got insurance and it looks like a got a good deal on insulation because it's all over the place," he said.

The bed of the truck will have to be emptied as part of the cleanup process.

The driver of the semi truck has minor injuries, police said. Nobody was inside the house at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

Multiple headstones at the nearby Meade Cemetery were damaged, officials said. Tom Woodruff, of Woodruff's Downriver Stone Design, said he will replace the headstones for free if loved ones contact him at 734-282-6030.

