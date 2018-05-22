Click It or Ticket: Michigan State Police launches new crackdown on seat belt offenders

Buckle up - or it'll cost you.

Michigan State Police, along with the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning announced a new "Click it or Ticket" campaign that starts this week across the state.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 10,428 unbuckled passenger vehicle occupants were killed in crashes in the United States in 2016 – 203 in Michigan.

The NHTSA estimates that seat belts saved the lives of 14,668 vehicle occupants age 5 and older nationwide in 2016.

Tickets for not wearing a seat belt in Michigan cost $65, but no points are assessed on a driver's license.

Michigan law requires drivers, front seat passengers and passengers 15 and younger in any seating position to be buckled up. Children must be in a car seat or booster seat until they are 8 years old or 4’9” tall, and children under 4 years old must be in the back seat.

Deaths

A total of 22,441 passenger vehicle occupants died in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2015.2

More than half (range: 52%-59%) of teens (13-19 years) and adults aged 20-44 years who died in crashes in 2015 were unrestrained at the time of the crash.2

Injuries

More than 2.5 million drivers and passengers were treated in emergency departments as the result of being injured in motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2015.1

Young adult drivers and passengers (18-24) have the highest crash-related non-fatal injury rates of all adults.5

Costs

Non-fatal crash injuries to drivers and passengers resulted in more than $48 billion in lifetime medical and work loss costs in 2010.6

More info on Michigan seat belt enforcement:

