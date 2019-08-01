DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 1, 2019

Darrick Bell, 50, who went by aliases Tone or Ghost, was the focus of a nearly three-year manhunt following the takedown of a large-scale human trafficking operation at the now demolished Victory Inn Motel in Detroit.

Police said 38-year-old Joseph Thorpe was upset over how his pizza was prepared at the restaurant on Middlebelt Road near 5 Mile Road in Livonia. The video shows Thorpe reaching across the counter and striking an employee.

The second night in Detroit featured the most bitter exchanges of the 2020 primary race yet, with former Obama administration colleagues unloading on each other over immigration, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey blasting Biden's record on criminal justice and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio facing criticism from both protesters and Democratic rivals for not yet having fired the police officer who was accused of fatally choking Eric Garner.

Brandon Roux: The winds NE 5-10 mph will keep our North Zone in the upper 70s while many of us closer to Detroit will see some lower 80s and very low humidity and a perfect day to enjoy the great outdoors of Pure Michigan.

