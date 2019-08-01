DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 1, 2019
Victory Inn human trafficking ring leader arrested
Darrick Bell, 50, who went by aliases Tone or Ghost, was the focus of a nearly three-year manhunt following the takedown of a large-scale human trafficking operation at the now demolished Victory Inn Motel in Detroit.
Livonia man charged after striking Little Caesars employee
Police said 38-year-old Joseph Thorpe was upset over how his pizza was prepared at the restaurant on Middlebelt Road near 5 Mile Road in Livonia. The video shows Thorpe reaching across the counter and striking an employee.
Debate in Detroit: What happened on second night
The second night in Detroit featured the most bitter exchanges of the 2020 primary race yet, with former Obama administration colleagues unloading on each other over immigration, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey blasting Biden's record on criminal justice and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio facing criticism from both protesters and Democratic rivals for not yet having fired the police officer who was accused of fatally choking Eric Garner.
Weather: Refreshing start, then tons of sun
Brandon Roux: The winds NE 5-10 mph will keep our North Zone in the upper 70s while many of us closer to Detroit will see some lower 80s and very low humidity and a perfect day to enjoy the great outdoors of Pure Michigan.
Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines:
- Sources: Man accused of fatally beating Berkley man after Detroit crash confesses to crime
- Mother of Canton Township boy charged with assault hires lawyer after case dropped
- 3 sentenced to life without parole in 2017 Warren murder-for-hire fatal shooting
- Macomb Township woman uses hidden cameras to catch husband poisoning her coffee, officials say
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National headlines
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Community calendar
- Aug. 2 -- The Inaugural Frankenmuth Flower Festival 🌼
- Aug. 6 -- Primary election day for many communities across Michigan 🗳️
- Aug. 8 -- World Cat Day 🐱
- Aug. 8 -- National Book Lovers Day 📚 ❤️
- Aug. 9 -- 🤣 Impractical Jokers bring tour to DTE
- Aug. 17 -- ⚔️♞ Renaissance Festival begins!
- Aug. 17 -- Woodward Dream Cruise 🚗
- Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins 🎡
- Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend 🖼️ 🎶 🍔
Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own.
Sports news
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Health
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
LOCAL 4 Traffic
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.