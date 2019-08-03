DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 3, 2019
Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson dies at 80
Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson died Saturday morning of pancreatic cancer at his Independence Township home. Friends and family members of Patterson are reacting to the regional leader's death.
Weather: Hot Saturday with low humidity
Temperatures will rise Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper and middle 80s.
More local headlines:
- 10 best breakfast spots in Metro Detroit in 2019
- Video shows stranger spanking child outside day care in Buena Vista Township
- Detroit auto dealer decides not to press charges after stolen Dodge Charger returned
- 7 women buy 30 guns from sports stores in Metro Detroit for convicted felon to sell on streets
- Michigan AG reviewing fatal St. Clair Shores police-involved shooting
News from across Michigan
- Man drugged wife's coffee, got jail time
- Sample hard ciders from across the Midwest at Michigan Cider Dayze Festival
National and international headlines
- 3 killed in California cliff collapse
- New Texas law protects harassed teachers
- New York woman drowns in stand-up paddleboard yoga class accident
- Two Mexican journalists killed in 4 days
LOCAL 4 Community calendar
- Aug. 6 -- Primary election day for many communities across Michigan 🗳️
- Aug. 8 -- World Cat Day 🐱
- Aug. 8 -- National Book Lovers Day 📚 ❤️
- Aug. 9 -- 🤣 Impractical Jokers bring tour to DTE
- Aug. 17 -- ⚔️♞ Renaissance Festival begins!
- Aug. 17 -- Woodward Dream Cruise 🚗
- Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins 🎡
- Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend 🖼️ 🎶 🍔
