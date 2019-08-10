DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 10, 2019
NBC News: Jeffrey Epstein has died by suicide in his jail cell
Jeffrey Epstein has died by suicide in his jail cell, NBC News reports.
Unsealed documents show allegations against Jeffrey Epstein and his inner circle
Hundreds of pages of court documents unsealed Friday in New York federal court allege new details of sexual abuse claims against multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein and several associates.
Missing Ypsilanti boy could be in danger, police say
A boy from Ypsilanti is missing and police believe he could be in danger.
Crews battle fire for hours at automotive supplier in Sterling Heights
Crews battled a fire for hours at an automotive supplier in Sterling Heights on 18 1/2 Mile and Mound roads on Friday night.
Weather: Sunny with low humidity Saturday
We'll experience sunshine with very little humidity, and highs in the low 80s today.
More local headlines:
- Woman hospitalized after being pulled from 4 feet of water in Saline
- Armada school custodian charged with making terrorist threat
- Flashpoint 8/11/19: Stopping mass shootings; Michigan's high water levels
- Metro Detroit traffic: Weekend road closure guide
- Parents outraged after longtime Wyandotte school volunteer charged with child sex crimes
- Sunday at 11PM - How a local family's tragedy inspired them to help others struggling with mental health
News from across Michigan
- Body of man who died after being deported from Detroit to Iraq will return to Michigan
- Michigan cop had framed KKK item in home
National and international headlines
- Flight attendant fired, allegedly drunk
- Man armed in Missouri Walmart claims 'experiment'
- No straight pride event at Calif. park
- Bear bites sleeping Utah boy on the face
- 5 Russian nuclear workers die in blast
LOCAL 4 Community calendar
- Aug. 17 -- ⚔️♞ Renaissance Festival begins!
- Aug. 17 -- Woodward Dream Cruise 🚗
- Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins 🎡
- Aug. 24 -- Michigan Cider Dayze Festival kicks-off
- Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend 🖼️ 🎶 🍔
Sports news
- Weekend sports lineup: US Gymnastics Championships, NFL preseason
- Detroit Lions drop preseason opener in lackluster showing: What does it mean?
- 9 former 4-star recruits who could break out for Michigan football this season
LOCAL 4 Health
LOCAL 4 Opinion
