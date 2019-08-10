A view of the Detroit skyline. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 10, 2019

Jeffrey Epstein has died by suicide in his jail cell, NBC News reports.

Hundreds of pages of court documents unsealed Friday in New York federal court allege new details of sexual abuse claims against multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein and several associates.

A boy from Ypsilanti is missing and police believe he could be in danger.

Crews battled a fire for hours at an automotive supplier in Sterling Heights on 18 1/2 Mile and Mound roads on Friday night.

We'll experience sunshine with very little humidity, and highs in the low 80s today.

Read the full forecast here.

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines:

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Community calendar

Aug. 17 -- ⚔️♞ Renaissance Festival begins!

Aug. 17 -- Woodward Dream Cruise 🚗

Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins 🎡

Aug. 24 -- Michigan Cider Dayze Festival kicks-off

Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend 🖼️ 🎶 🍔

Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

LOCAL 4 Opinion

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.