ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 11, 2019

By Natasha Dado

A view of the Detroit skyline. (WDIV)

Activists gather in Detroit's Rouge Park demanding justice for slain mother of seven 

Francesca Marks got caught in the crossfire of a shooting on Aug. 3. Detroit police are still looking for the shooter, and activists are hoping a witness will speak up.

VIDEO: Thieves steal multiple cars from dealership on Detroit's west side

Police are searching for multiple people after several cars were stolen from a dealership in Detroit.

Epstein's apparent suicide leaves many unanswered questions

Multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein's death in a New York prison was an apparent suicide, but there are still many unanswered questions.

Weather: Cloudy with low humidity Sunday 

Today will be cloudy with highs in the low 80s again. Rain showers are possible tonight. 

