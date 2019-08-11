DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 11, 2019
Activists gather in Detroit's Rouge Park demanding justice for slain mother of seven
Francesca Marks got caught in the crossfire of a shooting on Aug. 3. Detroit police are still looking for the shooter, and activists are hoping a witness will speak up.
VIDEO: Thieves steal multiple cars from dealership on Detroit's west side
Police are searching for multiple people after several cars were stolen from a dealership in Detroit.
Epstein's apparent suicide leaves many unanswered questions
Multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein's death in a New York prison was an apparent suicide, but there are still many unanswered questions.
Weather: Cloudy with low humidity Sunday
Today will be cloudy with highs in the low 80s again. Rain showers are possible tonight.
More local headlines
- Police chase ends with suspects crashing vehicle into Hazel Park auto shop
- Detroiters contribute to transformation of Palmer Park
- Flashpoint 8/11/19: Stopping mass shootings; Michigan's high water levels
- Metro Detroit traffic: Weekend road closure guide
- Sunday at 11PM - How a local family's tragedy inspired them to help others struggling with mental health
News from across Michigan
- Body of man who died after being deported from Detroit to Iraq will return to Michigan
- Doors of church in west Michigan spray-painted with graffiti
- Michigan cop had framed KKK item in home
National and international headlines
- At least 5 Walmart stores threatened this week
- Here's how people are responding to the #ElPasoChallenge
- Week's monsoon rain killed 114 in India
- Typhoon Lekima kills dozens in China
- At least 61 people killed in oil tanker explosion in Tanzania
LOCAL 4 Community calendar
- Aug. 17 -- ⚔️♞ Renaissance Festival begins!
- Aug. 17 -- Woodward Dream Cruise 🚗
- Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins 🎡
- Aug. 24 -- Michigan Cider Dayze Festival kicks-off
- Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend 🖼️ 🎶 🍔
Sports news
- Montgomery records 12 Ks, Royals beat Tigers 7-0
- Weekend sports lineup: US Gymnastics Championships, NFL preseason
LOCAL 4 Health
LOCAL 4 Opinion
- Jamie Edmonds: A beautiful night with America's pastime
- Paul Gross: New image from Mars rover is spectacular
More Local News pages:
Local 4 News show pages:
Submit a news tip
