A view of the Detroit skyline. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 11, 2019

Francesca Marks got caught in the crossfire of a shooting on Aug. 3. Detroit police are still looking for the shooter, and activists are hoping a witness will speak up.

Police are searching for multiple people after several cars were stolen from a dealership in Detroit.

Multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein's death in a New York prison was an apparent suicide, but there are still many unanswered questions.

Weather: Cloudy with low humidity Sunday

Today will be cloudy with highs in the low 80s again. Rain showers are possible tonight.

Read the full forecast here.

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Community calendar

Aug. 17 -- ⚔️♞ Renaissance Festival begins!

Aug. 17 -- Woodward Dream Cruise 🚗

Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins 🎡

Aug. 24 -- Michigan Cider Dayze Festival kicks-off

Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend 🖼️ 🎶 🍔

Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

LOCAL 4 Opinion

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.