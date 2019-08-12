DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 12, 2019
I-75 construction Segment 3
Segment 3 of the project focuses on rebuilding the stretch between Eight Mile and 13 Mile roads, which is more than 5 miles long. It's underway today.
Beast Coast show canceled after mass shooting threats
The Macomb County Sheriff's Department is investigating not one but two threats involving a potential mass shooting at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill.
Man who allegedly threatened police on Snapchat charged
While police, fire and EMS were working a crash scene on Greenfield and Normandy, prosecutors say 29-year-old Martin Gissental had a driver circle the first responders while threatening to shoot them – posting the threats on Snapchat.
Police looking to identify 2 people wanted in connection with nonfatal shooting
The shooting happened Saturday at 2:10 a.m. in the 17200 block of Harper Avenue. Police said two 33-year-old men were inside a location and had an altercation with an unidentified man and woman. Police are looking for two people shown in this photo.
Weather: Heavy rain on the way with flooding risk
Brandon Roux:
Severe threats will be for later tonight near the Ohio Border in our South Zone. Still, we should all keep an eye to the skies by late afternoon for any isolated trouble makers that may pop with the heat of the day. We will be waking up to heavy, heavy rains Tuesday morning and a good potential for localized flooding.
More local headlines
- Lyft driver shot while picking up client in Detroit
- Crews battle fire for hours at automotive supplier in Sterling Heights
- 22-year-old shot multiple times, killed after argument in Detroit
- U-M installing locks on classroom doors where reports of active shooter caused panic
News from across Michigan
- Man sentenced in Michigan for swapping fake diamonds for real ones at jewelry stores around country
- Perseid Meteor Shower 2019: How to see it in Michigan this week
National and international headlines
LOCAL 4 Community calendar
- Aug. 17 -- ⚔️♞ Renaissance Festival begins!
- Aug. 17 -- Woodward Dream Cruise 🚗
- Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins 🎡
- Aug. 24 -- Michigan Cider Dayze Festival kicks-off
- Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend 🖼️ 🎶 🍔
LOCAL 4 Sports news
- Simone Biles won 6th national all-around
- Serena Williams leaves tournament final injured
- Detroit Lions drop preseason opener in lackluster showing: What does it mean?
- Dozier, Soler each homer twice as Royals beat Tigers 10-2
LOCAL 4 Health
LOCAL 4 Editorial
- Jamie Edmonds: A beautiful night with America's pastime
- Paul Gross: New image from Mars rover is spectacular
