DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 12, 2019

Segment 3 of the project focuses on rebuilding the stretch between Eight Mile and 13 Mile roads, which is more than 5 miles long. It's underway today.

The Macomb County Sheriff's Department is investigating not one but two threats involving a potential mass shooting at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill.

While police, fire and EMS were working a crash scene on Greenfield and Normandy, prosecutors say 29-year-old Martin Gissental had a driver circle the first responders while threatening to shoot them – posting the threats on Snapchat.

The shooting happened Saturday at 2:10 a.m. in the 17200 block of Harper Avenue. Police said two 33-year-old men were inside a location and had an altercation with an unidentified man and woman. Police are looking for two people shown in this photo.

Brandon Roux:

Severe threats will be for later tonight near the Ohio Border in our South Zone. Still, we should all keep an eye to the skies by late afternoon for any isolated trouble makers that may pop with the heat of the day. We will be waking up to heavy, heavy rains Tuesday morning and a good potential for localized flooding.

See the full forecast here.

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Community calendar

Aug. 17 -- ⚔️♞ Renaissance Festival begins!

Aug. 17 -- Woodward Dream Cruise 🚗

Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins 🎡

Aug. 24 -- Michigan Cider Dayze Festival kicks-off

Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend 🖼️ 🎶 🍔

Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own.

LOCAL 4 Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

LOCAL 4 Editorial

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.