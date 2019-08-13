DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 13, 2019

According to Meteorologist Paul Gross, one weather observer in Sterling Heights received 4.71 inches of rain in just three hours. Drivers got stranded for hours near 19 Mile Road and Van Dyke.

Driftwood Beach in Georgia came in at No.1, with Kalalau Beach, Hawaii at No.2 and Pfeiffer Beach, California at No.3. Two Michigan beaches made the list.

The video shows the frightening confrontation. The driver is shown dropping the keys to the truck on the pavement. The thief picks up the keys, gets in the truck and drives away.

Paul Gross:

We only have scattered showers or thunderstorms possible the remainder of the day, although the better chances are this morning, with chances diminishing from north to south during the afternoon.

