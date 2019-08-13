DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 13, 2019
Heavy overnight rain causes flooding
According to Meteorologist Paul Gross, one weather observer in Sterling Heights received 4.71 inches of rain in just three hours. Drivers got stranded for hours near 19 Mile Road and Van Dyke.
2 Michigan beaches ranked among 50 best in America
Driftwood Beach in Georgia came in at No.1, with Kalalau Beach, Hawaii at No.2 and Pfeiffer Beach, California at No.3. Two Michigan beaches made the list.
Video shows carjacker point gun in off-duty cop's face
The video shows the frightening confrontation. The driver is shown dropping the keys to the truck on the pavement. The thief picks up the keys, gets in the truck and drives away.
Weather: More rain expected
Paul Gross:
We only have scattered showers or thunderstorms possible the remainder of the day, although the better chances are this morning, with chances diminishing from north to south during the afternoon.
- Detroit dad runs drug trafficking operation with loaded guns, drugs hidden near children, police say
- Anonymous letter raised concerns about Wyandotte school volunteer facing sex charges
- Collapsed ceiling at apartment in Highland Park has renter irate
- Michigan State reaches agreement with government following federal civil rights probe
- Wrong-way driver tells Michigan State Police he was drinking whiskey while driving
- DNR confirms cougar sighting in Northern Michigan
LOCAL 4 Community calendar
- Today -- Blood drive today at Little Caesars Arena
- Today -- National Coney Island hosting weekly hiring fairs
- Aug. 17 -- ⚔️♞ Renaissance Festival begins!
- Aug. 17 -- Woodward Dream Cruise 🚗
- Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins 🎡
- Aug. 24 -- Michigan Cider Dayze Festival kicks-off
- Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend 🖼️ 🎶 🍔
- Ludacris sends love to Detroit from Ireland in late-night Instagram video
- Name the best progressive rock band of all time -- vote now!
