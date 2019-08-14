DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 14, 2019
Victims of ex-Wyandotte school volunteer are students
The Wyandotte school board called for an independent investigation into what the district knew about a volunteer who was charged with criminal sexual conduct involving children, including students.
Police rush shooting victim to hospital
A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night on Detroit's west side. Police say someone followed the man as he was leaving a gas station in the area of Linwood Street and Fullerton Avenue. Police said someone in a burgundy minivan opened fire and struck the victim.
Blackout 16 years later
About 50 million people lost power Aug. 14, 2003, when a tree branch in Ohio started an outage that cascaded across a broad swath from Michigan to New England and Canada. Read back here.
Weather: Cool with clouds and sunshine today
Paul Gross:
We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine through our Wednesday, with only the slight chance for a stray shower, and the best chance for that small chance is west of US-23. Most of us should have a dry day.
Here is the full forecast for the week.
More local headlines
- Sava's in Ann Arbor under fire after former employee comes forward with sexual assault allegation
- What we know: Carjacking suspect arrested after shots fired at Detroit police
News from across Michigan
- Mackinac Bridge will stop accepting tokens in September
- Michigan estate sale owner ordered to pay more than $77,500 in restitution
- Michigan lake named one of the best party lakes in America
- 2 Michigan beaches ranked among 50 best in America
National and international headlines
- New York lawmaker wants students to learn about hate symbols in class
- Walmart removes 1,000 3rd-party items from website after shootings
LOCAL 4 Community calendar
- Aug. 17 -- Renaissance Festival begins!
- Aug. 17 -- Woodward Dream Cruise
- Aug. 17-18 -- St. Clair Shores Aqua Fest
- Aug. 23 -- Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills at Ford Field
- Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins
- Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa
- Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend
- Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off
- Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State
- Sept. 2 -- Labor Day
- Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown
- Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
- Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit
LOCAL 4 Sports news
- Michigan football: Toughest game on the schedule that most people aren't talking about
- Tate Martell loses QB competition at Miami after transferring from Ohio State to be starter
