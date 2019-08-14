DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 14, 2019

The Wyandotte school board called for an independent investigation into what the district knew about a volunteer who was charged with criminal sexual conduct involving children, including students.

A 45-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night on Detroit's west side. Police say someone followed the man as he was leaving a gas station in the area of Linwood Street and Fullerton Avenue. Police said someone in a burgundy minivan opened fire and struck the victim.

About 50 million people lost power Aug. 14, 2003, when a tree branch in Ohio started an outage that cascaded across a broad swath from Michigan to New England and Canada. Read back here.

Paul Gross:

We’ll have a mix of clouds and sunshine through our Wednesday, with only the slight chance for a stray shower, and the best chance for that small chance is west of US-23. Most of us should have a dry day.

Here is the full forecast for the week.

More local headlines

News from across Michigan

National and international headlines

LOCAL 4 Community calendar

Aug. 17 -- Renaissance Festival begins!

Aug. 17 -- Woodward Dream Cruise

Aug. 17-18 -- St. Clair Shores Aqua Fest

Aug. 23 -- Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills at Ford Field

Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins

Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa

Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend

Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off

Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State

Sept. 2 -- Labor Day

Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown

Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona

Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

LOCAL 4 Sports news

LOCAL 4 Entertainment

LOCAL 4 Health

