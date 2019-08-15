DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 15, 2019
Funeral service for L. Brooks Patterson is today
A funeral service will be held on Thursday afternoon for longtime Oakland County executive L. Brooks Patterson. Patterson died at on Aug. 3 at his Independence Township home surrounded by family and friends after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
Watch live here beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Feds charge former UAW leader in corruption scandal
Mike Grimes served as administrative assistant to UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada until this past year. He was assigned to General Motors. He is accused of wire fraud, money laundering, and getting nearly $2 million in kickbacks. Investigators say he helped obtain contracts for a clothing/apparel company and chiropractor, and then threatened them.
32 years ago: Northwest Flight 255 crashes
On August 16, 1987, Northwest Flight 255 crashed shortly after taking off from Detroit Metropolitan Airport, killing 156 people. We remember it every year, honoring the lives lost in one of the most horrific aviation disasters in United States history.
Weather: Scattered showers, thunderstorms possible
Pau Gross:
Today will feature an isolated shower possible during the morning, although most of us will remain dry. Scattered showers and thunderstorms then pop up this afternoon during the heat of the day. Highs will reach the low 80s (27-28 degrees Celsius), with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph.
More local headlines
- Grandmother uses keys to beat 5 pit bull puppies off her granddaughter
- Feds find illegal machine gun conversion kits in Detroit
- Man in critical condition after losing control of pickup, hitting wall, SUV on I-94 in Macomb County
- 2019 guide to southeast Michigan cider mill opening dates 🍎
News from across Michigan
- Michigan unemployment rate edges higher to 4.3% in July
- A trip Up North: Why doing nothing, for once, means everything
National and international headlines
- Philadelphia suspect's lawyer called him to help end it
- Report: Epstein autopsy finds broken bones in his neck
LOCAL 4 Community calendar
- Aug. 17 -- Renaissance Festival begins!
- Aug. 17 -- Woodward Dream Cruise
- Aug. 17-18 -- St. Clair Shores Aqua Fest
- Aug. 23 -- Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills at Ford Field
- Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins
- Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa
- Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend
- Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off
- Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State
- Sept. 2 -- Labor Day
- Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown
- Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
- Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit
LOCAL 4 Sports news
- Michigan's 'The Victors' named best fight song in college football history
- Detroit Tigers' 9th-round pick from last year, Tarik Skubal, now a top 100 prospect in baseball
- Michigan football could have 7 dangerous wide receivers this year in Josh Gattis' offense
LOCAL 4 Entertainment
LOCAL 4 Health
