ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 15, 2019

A funeral service will be held on Thursday afternoon for longtime Oakland County executive L. Brooks Patterson. Patterson died at on Aug. 3 at his Independence Township home surrounded by family and friends after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Mike Grimes served as administrative assistant to UAW Vice President Cindy Estrada until this past year. He was assigned to General Motors. He is accused of wire fraud, money laundering, and getting nearly $2 million in kickbacks. Investigators say he helped obtain contracts for a clothing/apparel company and chiropractor, and then threatened them.

On August 16, 1987, Northwest Flight 255 crashed shortly after taking off from Detroit Metropolitan Airport, killing 156 people. We remember it every year, honoring the lives lost in one of the most horrific aviation disasters in United States history.

Today will feature an isolated shower possible during the morning, although most of us will remain dry. Scattered showers and thunderstorms then pop up this afternoon during the heat of the day. Highs will reach the low 80s (27-28 degrees Celsius), with a north wind at 5 to 10 mph.

LOCAL 4 Community calendar

Aug. 17 -- Renaissance Festival begins!

Aug. 17 -- Woodward Dream Cruise

Aug. 17-18 -- St. Clair Shores Aqua Fest

Aug. 23 -- Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills at Ford Field

Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins

Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa

Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend

Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off

Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State

Sept. 2 -- Labor Day

Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown

Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona

Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

