DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 17, 2019
Michigan Medicine issues alert after data breach exposes personal information of patients
Michigan Medicine issued an alert after a data breach exposed the personal information of more than 5,000 people.
14-year-old Detroit girl missing after neighbor reports seeing her get into Chevy Malibu
Detroit police are looking for 14-year-old Alayah York who was last seen Friday evening.
Woodward Dream Cruise 2019 on Saturday: What you need to know
The 2019 Woodward Dream Cruise is Saturday. Here's everything you need to know.
Pet adoption fees waived, reduced as part of nationwide initiative Saturday
If you are thinking about adopting a pet, Saturday is the perfect day to make the move. Adoption fees are being waived or reduced at several shelters across Metro Detroit as part of the nationwide initiative, Clear the Shelter.
Weather: Warming up Saturday with storms possible in areas
A few isolated storms are possible Saturday afternoon.
- Israel grants request by Rep. Rashida Tlaib to visit West Bank
- Drunken Oxford mother crashes into ditch after fleeing police with daughters in car, officials say
- Blake's Cider Mill worker charged with making terrorist threat
- Mother gets 6 boys out of burning SUV on I-96 while on way to Twelve Oaks Mall
- Flashpoint 8/18/19: 10 years since automotive bankruptcies; a conversation with Soledad O'Brien
- Metro Detroit weekend construction: Check the (long) list
- Vultures have claimed Florida man's home
- Tenn. teen killed by clerk gets justice
- Pa. duo faked birth, death for GoFundMe
- Autopsy confirms cause of Jeffrey Epstein's death
- Aug. 17 -- Renaissance Festival begins!
- Aug. 17 -- Woodward Dream Cruise
- Aug. 17-18 -- St. Clair Shores Aqua Fest
- Aug. 23 -- Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills at Ford Field
- Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins
- Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa
- Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend
- Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off
- Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State
- Sept. 2 -- Labor Day
- Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown
- Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
- Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit
- Weekend sports TV: Diaz's UFC comeback, LLWS, NASCAR at Bristol
- Khaleke Hudson is Michigan football's most important defensive player this season
- Two cases of EEE confirmed in horses in Kalamazoo, St. Joseph counties
- 7 Michigan beaches closed due to high bacteria levels
