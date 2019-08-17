News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 17, 2019

Here are this morning's top stories

By Natasha Dado

A view of the Detroit skyline. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 17, 2019

Michigan Medicine issues alert after data breach exposes personal information of patients

Michigan Medicine issued an alert after a data breach exposed the personal information of more than 5,000 people. 

14-year-old Detroit girl missing after neighbor reports seeing her get into Chevy Malibu

Detroit police are looking for 14-year-old Alayah York who was last seen Friday evening. 

Woodward Dream Cruise 2019 on Saturday: What you need to know

The 2019 Woodward Dream Cruise is Saturday. Here's everything you need to know.

Pet adoption fees waived, reduced as part of nationwide initiative Saturday

If you are thinking about adopting a pet, Saturday is the perfect day to make the move. Adoption fees are being waived or reduced at several shelters across Metro Detroit as part of the nationwide initiative, Clear the Shelter. 

 Weather: Warming up Saturday with storms possible in areas  

A few isolated storms are possible Saturday afternoon. 

View the full forecast here. 

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

 LOCAL   4    Community calendar 

  • Aug. 17 -- Renaissance Festival begins!
  • Aug. 17 -- Woodward Dream Cruise
  • Aug. 17-18 -- St. Clair Shores Aqua Fest
  • Aug. 23 -- Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills at Ford Field
  • Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins
  • Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa
  • Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend
  • Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off
  • Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State
  • Sept. 2 -- Labor Day
  • Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown
  • Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
  • Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own. 

 LOCAL   4   Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

 LOCAL   4   Editorial 

 LOCAL   4   Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

More Local News pages: 

Local 4 News show pages: 

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.