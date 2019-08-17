A view of the Detroit skyline. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 17, 2019

Michigan Medicine issued an alert after a data breach exposed the personal information of more than 5,000 people.

Detroit police are looking for 14-year-old Alayah York who was last seen Friday evening.

The 2019 Woodward Dream Cruise is Saturday. Here's everything you need to know.

If you are thinking about adopting a pet, Saturday is the perfect day to make the move. Adoption fees are being waived or reduced at several shelters across Metro Detroit as part of the nationwide initiative, Clear the Shelter.

A few isolated storms are possible Saturday afternoon.

LOCAL 4 Community calendar

Aug. 17 -- Renaissance Festival begins!

Aug. 17 -- Woodward Dream Cruise

Aug. 17-18 -- St. Clair Shores Aqua Fest

Aug. 23 -- Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills at Ford Field

Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins

Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa

Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend

Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off

Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State

Sept. 2 -- Labor Day

Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown

Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona

Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.