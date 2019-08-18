DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 18, 2019
Chemical spill in Lake Michigan leaves beaches closed Sunday, kills hundreds of fish
A chemical spill left Lake Michigan beaches closed Sunday morning. The spill happened at the Arcelormittal Steel Mill in Burns Harbor, just west of Gary, Indiana.
33-year-old skydiver killed in Michigan
Authorities say a 33-year-old skydiver was killed in Michigan when he abruptly fell after trying to avoid colliding with another jumper near the landing.
Deadly blast rips through wedding in Afghanistan, killing 63 people
A suicide bomb attack at a wedding in Kabul on Saturday killed 63 people and wounded 182, the Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman said.
Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warm Sunday with showers and storms
Showers and thunderstorms are expected today. Lightning, pounding rain and damaging wind is also possible.
Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines
- UM Dearborn reverses decision to cancel winter commencement
- Sea plane collides with boats on Upper Straits Lake
- Detroit Youth Choir puts national spotlight on city, makes its way to America's Got Talent finals
- Sunday at 11 - How the Detroit Youth Choir is changing lives
- Flashpoint 8/18/19: 10 years since automotive bankruptcies; a conversation with Soledad O'Brien
- Metro Detroit weekend construction: Check the (long) list
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- Michigan Medicine issues alert after data breach exposes personal information of patients
- Judge allows photos of dismembered corpse at Michigan trial
- 2019 guide to southeast Michigan cider mill opening dates 🍎
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and international headlines
- DNA helped crack 1983 rape case
- 12-year-old girl hits, kills man and dog
- Woman caught on camera using racial slur against shopper
- Hong Kong protesters try restoring peace
- The UK has an Islamophobia problem
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Community calendar
- Aug. 18 -- Renaissance Festival
- Aug. 18 -- St. Clair Shores Aqua Fest
- Aug. 23 -- Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills at Ford Field
- Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins
- Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa
- Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend
- Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off
- Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State
- Sept. 2 -- Labor Day
- Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown
- Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
- Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit
Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own.
LOCAL 4 Sports news
- Stafford doesn't play, Lions lose to Texans in 2nd preseason game, 30-23
- Brosseau's RBI single in 13th lifts Rays past Tigers 1-0
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Editorial
LOCAL 4 Health
- Doctors warn of fallout from new immigration rule
- Woman thinks she has kidney stones, but it's triplets
- Two cases of EEE confirmed in horses in Kalamazoo, St. Joseph counties
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.