A view of the Detroit skyline. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 18, 2019

A chemical spill left Lake Michigan beaches closed Sunday morning. The spill happened at the Arcelormittal Steel Mill in Burns Harbor, just west of Gary, Indiana.

Authorities say a 33-year-old skydiver was killed in Michigan when he abruptly fell after trying to avoid colliding with another jumper near the landing.

A suicide bomb attack at a wedding in Kabul on Saturday killed 63 people and wounded 182, the Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman said.

Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warm Sunday with showers and storms

Showers and thunderstorms are expected today. Lightning, pounding rain and damaging wind is also possible.

More local headlines

News from across Michigan

National and international headlines

LOCAL 4 Community calendar

Aug. 18 -- Renaissance Festival

Aug. 18 -- St. Clair Shores Aqua Fest

Aug. 23 -- Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills at Ford Field

Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins

Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa

Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend

Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off

Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State

Sept. 2 -- Labor Day

Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown

Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona

Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

LOCAL 4 Sports news

LOCAL 4 Editorial

LOCAL 4 Health

