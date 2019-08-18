News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 18, 2019

Here are this morning's top stories

By Natasha Dado

A view of the Detroit skyline. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 18, 2019

Chemical spill in Lake Michigan leaves beaches closed Sunday, kills hundreds of fish

A chemical spill left Lake Michigan beaches closed Sunday morning. The spill happened at the Arcelormittal Steel Mill in Burns Harbor, just west of Gary, Indiana. 

33-year-old skydiver killed in Michigan

Authorities say a 33-year-old skydiver was killed in Michigan when he abruptly fell after trying to avoid colliding with another jumper near the landing.

Deadly blast rips through wedding in Afghanistan, killing 63 people

A suicide bomb attack at a wedding in Kabul on Saturday killed 63 people and wounded 182, the Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman said. 

 Metro Detroit weather forecast: Warm Sunday with showers and storms 

Showers and thunderstorms are expected today. Lightning, pounding rain and damaging wind is also possible.

View the full forecast here. 

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

 LOCAL   4    Community calendar 

  • Aug. 18 -- Renaissance Festival
  • Aug. 18 -- St. Clair Shores Aqua Fest
  • Aug. 23 -- Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills at Ford Field
  • Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins
  • Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa
  • Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend
  • Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off
  • Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State
  • Sept. 2 -- Labor Day
  • Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown
  • Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
  • Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own. 

 LOCAL   4   Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

 LOCAL   4   Editorial 

 LOCAL   4   Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

More Local News pages: 

Local 4 News show pages: 

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.