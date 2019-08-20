News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 20, 2019

Here are this morning's top stories

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Thieves broke into a gun store Aug. 20, 2019 in Taylor and tried to make off with bags of guns and ammunition. They were met by police on their way out. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 20, 2019

Community in shock after girl killed by dogs

Investigators say three pit bull dogs escaped from a yard off Central Avenue and Smart Street and attacked the 9-year-old girl in the alleyway. Two people nearby saw the attack and rushed to save the girl.

Gun store thieves can't get out of store

They loaded up bags full with guns and then tried to get out. However, they tripped a silent alarm, trapping them inside. The police arrived pretty quickly to meet them right when they were about to get out of the building.

 Weather: Severe storm threat 

Paul Gross:

There is the possibility that a few of those storms could become strong-to-severe (the farther south you are, the higher the risk), with 60 mph wind gusts being the primary severe threat.

Here's the full forecast.

 LOCAL   4    Community calendar 

  • Aug. 23 -- Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills at Ford Field
  • Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins
  • Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa
  • Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend
  • Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off
  • Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State
  • Sept. 2 -- Labor Day
  • Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown
  • Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
  • Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

