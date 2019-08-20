Thieves broke into a gun store Aug. 20, 2019 in Taylor and tried to make off with bags of guns and ammunition. They were met by police on their way out. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 20, 2019

Investigators say three pit bull dogs escaped from a yard off Central Avenue and Smart Street and attacked the 9-year-old girl in the alleyway. Two people nearby saw the attack and rushed to save the girl.

They loaded up bags full with guns and then tried to get out. However, they tripped a silent alarm, trapping them inside. The police arrived pretty quickly to meet them right when they were about to get out of the building.

Paul Gross:

There is the possibility that a few of those storms could become strong-to-severe (the farther south you are, the higher the risk), with 60 mph wind gusts being the primary severe threat.

Here's the full forecast.

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Community calendar

Aug. 23 -- Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills at Ford Field

Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins

Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa

Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend

Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off

Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State

Sept. 2 -- Labor Day

Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown

Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona

Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own.

LOCAL 4 Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Editorial

LOCAL 4 Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.