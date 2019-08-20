DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 20, 2019
Community in shock after girl killed by dogs
Investigators say three pit bull dogs escaped from a yard off Central Avenue and Smart Street and attacked the 9-year-old girl in the alleyway. Two people nearby saw the attack and rushed to save the girl.
Gun store thieves can't get out of store
They loaded up bags full with guns and then tried to get out. However, they tripped a silent alarm, trapping them inside. The police arrived pretty quickly to meet them right when they were about to get out of the building.
Weather: Severe storm threat
Paul Gross:
There is the possibility that a few of those storms could become strong-to-severe (the farther south you are, the higher the risk), with 60 mph wind gusts being the primary severe threat.
More local headlines
- Police dig in Macomb Township for possible murder victims connected to convicted killer Arthur Ream
- Mark, Paul Wahlberg visit children at hospital before stopping by new Royal Oak Wahlburgers
- Novi to hold seminar on security in houses of worship
- Teen robbed, assaulted with pistol by 2 men, woman in Oakland County park
News from across Michigan
- Teens to be sentenced for deadly I-75 rock throwing
- Michigan State University names 2 sexual misconduct advisers
National and international headlines
- Scaramucci says he's putting together coalition to stop Trump in 2020
- El Paso shooting suspect on suicide watch
- Preseason college football AP poll: Michigan No. 7, Michigan State No. 18
- 11 candidates to be Michigan football's best player this season
- Vote now: Who did Detroit Red Wings fans despise the most?
