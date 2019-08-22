ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 22, 2019

CNN video

There have been 72,843 fires in Brazil this year, with more than half in the Amazon region, INPE said. That's more than an 80% increase compared with the same period last year. The Amazon is often referred to as the planet's lungs, producing 20% of the oxygen in the Earth's atmosphere.

A charging decision is expected Thursday after a 9-year-old girl was mauled to death by three pit bull dogs earlier this week in Southwest Detroit.

Brandon Roux: Friday is the pick day of the week with morning lows in the 50s and even some 40s in our North Zone and warming into the 70s.

Here's what to expect this weekend and into next week.

Aug. 23 -- Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills at Ford Field

Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins

Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa

Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend

Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off

Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State

Sept. 2 -- Labor Day

Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown

Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona

Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

