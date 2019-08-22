DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 22, 2019
Amazon rainforest is burning at a record rate
There have been 72,843 fires in Brazil this year, with more than half in the Amazon region, INPE said. That's more than an 80% increase compared with the same period last year. The Amazon is often referred to as the planet's lungs, producing 20% of the oxygen in the Earth's atmosphere.
Fatal dog mauling charges expected
A charging decision is expected Thursday after a 9-year-old girl was mauled to death by three pit bull dogs earlier this week in Southwest Detroit.
Weather: What to expect next 5 days
Brandon Roux: Friday is the pick day of the week with morning lows in the 50s and even some 40s in our North Zone and warming into the 70s.
Here's what to expect this weekend and into next week.
More local headlines
- Rapper Tee Grizzley's manager killed in Detroit shooting
- 3 shot including 16-year-old in Pontiac
- What will happen to Bruce? Longtime homeless man source of growing controversy in Lake Orion
- Woman driving Corvette strikes woman standing by truck in Downtown Detroit hit-and-run, police say
News from across Michigan
- Short's Brewing teams up with medical marijuana company for infused edibles, beverages
- 3 inmates charged with murder in connection with death of inmate at Michigan prison
National and international headlines
LOCAL 4 Community calendar
- Aug. 23 -- Detroit Lions vs. Buffalo Bills at Ford Field
- Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins
- Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa
- Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend
- Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off
- Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State
- Sept. 2 -- Labor Day
- Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown
- Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
- Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit
