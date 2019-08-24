DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 24, 2019
Funeral service for girl attacked, killed by pack of dogs begins at noon Saturday in Detroit
The funeral for 9-year-old Emma Hernandez begins at noon on Saturday. She was mauled to death by three pit bull dogs Monday night in Southwest Detroit.
Detroit police searching for missing pregnant woman, 2 children
Police are searching for a missing pregnant woman and her two children who disappeared last Sunday.
1 dead after overnight shooting on Detroit's east side
Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Detroit’s east side that happened overnight Saturday near Morang Avenue.
Weather: Dry weekend ahead
It will be warm the whole weekend with sunshine and no rain. Highs are going to reach the middle 70s on Saturday.
More local headlines
- Suspect in custody after 24-year-old woman found dead in Hines Park
- Marysville mayor calls for City Council candidate to withdraw after comments on race
- Driver gives live updates to police while behind alleged drunken Troy woman who hit median 6 times
- Metro Detroit weekend construction: Check list of freeway, road closures here
News from across Michigan
- Health officials confirm 5 cases of rare gonorrhea infection in Michigan
- 2019 guide to southeast Michigan cider mill opening dates
National headlines
- Texas couple die minutes after marriage
- 6 injured in San Diego prison riot
- Amazon fires, sanctions high on agenda as G7 leaders meet at summit
- NYT: Possible first criminal case in space
LOCAL 4 Community calendar
- Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins
- Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa
- Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend
- Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off
- Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State
- Sept. 2 -- Labor Day
- Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown
- Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
- Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit
LOCAL 4 Sports news
- Vote now: Who did Detroit sports fans despise the most?
- Lions lose Davis, Ragnow to injuries and game 24-20 to Bills
