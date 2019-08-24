A view of the Detroit skyline. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 24, 2019

The funeral for 9-year-old Emma Hernandez begins at noon on Saturday. She was mauled to death by three pit bull dogs Monday night in Southwest Detroit.

Police are searching for a missing pregnant woman and her two children who disappeared last Sunday.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Detroit’s east side that happened overnight Saturday near Morang Avenue.

It will be warm the whole weekend with sunshine and no rain. Highs are going to reach the middle 70s on Saturday.

LOCAL 4 Community calendar

Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins

Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa

Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend

Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off

Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State

Sept. 2 -- Labor Day

Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown

Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona

Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

