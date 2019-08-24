News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 24, 2019

Here are this morning's top stories

By Natasha Dado

A view of the Detroit skyline. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 24, 2019

Funeral service for girl attacked, killed by pack of dogs begins at noon Saturday in Detroit

The funeral for 9-year-old Emma Hernandez begins at noon on Saturday. She was mauled to death by three pit bull dogs Monday night in Southwest Detroit. 

Detroit police searching for missing pregnant woman, 2 children

Police are searching for a missing pregnant woman and her two children who disappeared last Sunday. 

1 dead after overnight shooting on Detroit's east side

Police are investigating a deadly shooting on Detroit’s east side that happened overnight Saturday near Morang Avenue.

Weather: Dry weekend ahead 

It will be warm the whole weekend with sunshine and no rain. Highs are going to reach the middle 70s on Saturday. 

Read the full forecast here. 

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

 LOCAL   4    Community calendar 

  • Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins
  • Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa
  • Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend
  • Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off
  • Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State
  • Sept. 2 -- Labor Day
  • Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown
  • Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
  • Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own. 

 LOCAL   4   Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

 LOCAL   4   Editorial 

 LOCAL   4   Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

More Local News pages: 

Local 4 News show pages: 

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.