ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 25, 2019

A family in Detroit is desperate for answers in the disappearance of a pregnant mother and her two young children.

A private funeral Mass has been held for a 9-year-old Detroit girl who was killed by three dogs while she rode her bike.

Two people missing for a week after meeting online have been found dead in a car in Lake Erie in southeastern Michigan.

M-14 near Gotfredson Road in Salem Township is back open after a crash left the area closed overnight, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

It is going to be cool Sunday morning with afternoon sunshine ahead. Highs will be near 80 degrees today, and the possibility of rain returns Monday.

Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins

Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa

Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend

Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off

Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State

Sept. 2 -- Labor Day

Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown

Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona

Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

