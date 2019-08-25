ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 25, 2019

News

Detroit family wants answers in disappearance of pregnant mother, 2 young children

A family in Detroit is desperate for answers in the disappearance of a pregnant mother and her two young children.

Purple and pink flowers used to decorate Detroit church for funeral mass of Emma Hernandez

A private funeral Mass has been held for a 9-year-old Detroit girl who was killed by three dogs while she rode her bike. 

Two Michigan residents missing for a week after meeting online found dead in Lake Erie

Two people missing for a week after meeting online have been found dead in a car in Lake Erie in southeastern Michigan.

M-14 near Gotfredson Road back open in Salem Township after crash

M-14 near Gotfredson Road in Salem Township is back open after a crash left the area closed overnight, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.

Weather: Cool Sunday morning with afternoon 

It is going to be cool Sunday morning with afternoon sunshine ahead. Highs will be near 80 degrees today, and the possibility of rain returns Monday. 

  • Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins
  • Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa
  • Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend
  • Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off
  • Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State
  • Sept. 2 -- Labor Day
  • Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown
  • Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
  • Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

