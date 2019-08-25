DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 25, 2019
Detroit family wants answers in disappearance of pregnant mother, 2 young children
A family in Detroit is desperate for answers in the disappearance of a pregnant mother and her two young children.
Purple and pink flowers used to decorate Detroit church for funeral mass of Emma Hernandez
A private funeral Mass has been held for a 9-year-old Detroit girl who was killed by three dogs while she rode her bike.
Two Michigan residents missing for a week after meeting online found dead in Lake Erie
Two people missing for a week after meeting online have been found dead in a car in Lake Erie in southeastern Michigan.
M-14 near Gotfredson Road back open in Salem Township after crash
M-14 near Gotfredson Road in Salem Township is back open after a crash left the area closed overnight, according to the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office.
Weather: Cool Sunday morning with afternoon
It is going to be cool Sunday morning with afternoon sunshine ahead. Highs will be near 80 degrees today, and the possibility of rain returns Monday.
Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines
- Crews working to fix water main break in Grosse Pointe Shores
- Long-lost diary of World War II soldier returned to Michigan family
- Detroit park's new name honors life, legacy of shooting victim
- Man leads police to 23-year-old Westland woman's body in Hines Park
- Metro Detroit weekend construction: Check list of freeway, road closures here
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- Group warns legal pot is an unpredictable revenue source
- 2019 guide to southeast Michigan cider mill opening dates
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and international headlines
- Providers react to Planned Parenthood's Title X withdrawal
- State Department warns Iran after 'threats' against US citizen
- Nevada judge freezes conditional marijuana permit process
- United Airlines suspends service between Chicago, Hong Kong
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
LOCAL 4 Community calendar
- Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins
- Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa
- Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend
- Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off
- Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State
- Sept. 2 -- Labor Day
- Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown
- Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
- Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit
Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own.
LOCAL 4 Sports news
- Sano and Cave homer again, Twins overcome Tigers 8-5
- Vote now: Who did Detroit sports fans despise the most?
For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.
LOCAL 4 Editorial
- Paul Gross: High heat index days becoming more frequent
- Karen Drew: We had an 'old school' summer vacation - and it was perfect
LOCAL 4 Health
- Study: Dogs help owners maintain heart health
- Health officials confirm 5 cases of rare gonorrhea infection in Michigan
- Teen with measles may have exposed hundreds at Disneyland
For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.
More Local News pages:
- Detroit News
- Wayne County News
- Oakland County News
- Metro Detroit Jobs section -- find a job, or post a job
- Missing in Michigan -- missing person reports
- Michigan Roads -- coverage of the state's crumbling roads
- Michigan Marijuana -- coverage of marijuana news and laws in Michigan
Local 4 News show pages:
- Local 4 News Today -- ClickOnDetroit.com/morning
- Local 4 News at 6 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/6p
- Local 4 News at 11 -- ClickOnDetroit.com/11p
For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.
Submit a news tip
- Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.