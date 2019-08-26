DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 26, 2019
Last of 'Beaumont Five' heads home
It was 22 months ago that little Abdoul arrived in their lives, malnourished and in desperate need of medical care. Abdoul was born to a 13-year-old mom and of the children nicknamed the "Beaumont Five," and he had the most complex problems.
2 pedestrians killed in crash on 12 Mile
Police in Farmington Hills are asking for witnesses to come forward after two people were killed by a car Sunday night on 12 Mile Road.
Family ambushed, robbed in home's driveway
The family's 9-year-old daughter had just gone inside and the door to the house was still open when the family was ambushed by armed men wearing ski masks in the driveway.
Weather: When to expect rain today
We are expecting a few hours of decent rain throughout SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario tonight. Here's the full detailed forecast.
- Olivia Rossi, 23, found dead in Hines Park
- Antonio Coleman, 11, missing for more than a week in Detroit
- Family wants answers in death of motorcyclist on Detroit's southwest side
- Excavator used to break into Detroit party store and steal liquor
- Pregnant Detroit mother, 2 young children missing since Aug. 18
- DNR officers bust scofflaw for poaching fish in Michigan lake
- AAA Michigan: Drivers paying less at the gas pump this year
- Two Michigan residents missing for a week after meeting online found dead in Lake Erie
- 65-year-old Michigan man granted clemency after serving 45 years in prison
- Weinstein to appear in court Monday on indictment not yet made public
- Opioid trial judge could deliver biggest judgment in US history
- Dorian could soon be hurricane
- Average US price of gas down 8 cents per gallon to $2.66
- St. Louis: 9 kids shot dead since April
- Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins
- Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa
- Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend
- Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off
- Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State
- Sept. 2 -- Labor Day
- Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown
- Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
- Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit
- Vote in round 2: Who did Detroit sports fans despise the most?
- Louisiana team wins Little League World Series
- Cron, Schoop power Twins to 7-4 win over Tigers
- Paul Gross: High heat index days becoming more frequent
- Karen Drew: We had an 'old school' summer vacation - and it was perfect
- Study: Dogs help owners maintain heart health
- Health officials confirm 5 cases of rare gonorrhea infection in Michigan
- Teen with measles may have exposed hundreds at Disneyland
