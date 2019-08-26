DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 26, 2019

It was 22 months ago that little Abdoul arrived in their lives, malnourished and in desperate need of medical care. Abdoul was born to a 13-year-old mom and of the children nicknamed the "Beaumont Five," and he had the most complex problems.

Police in Farmington Hills are asking for witnesses to come forward after two people were killed by a car Sunday night on 12 Mile Road.

The family's 9-year-old daughter had just gone inside and the door to the house was still open when the family was ambushed by armed men wearing ski masks in the driveway.

We are expecting a few hours of decent rain throughout SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario tonight. Here's the full detailed forecast.

LOCAL 4 Community calendar

Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins

Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa

Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend

Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off

Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State

Sept. 2 -- Labor Day

Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown

Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona

Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own.

