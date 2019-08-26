News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 26, 2019

Here are this morning's top stories

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Sunset from Belle Isle (Dave Klein/WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 26, 2019

Last of 'Beaumont Five' heads home

It was 22 months ago that little Abdoul arrived in their lives, malnourished and in desperate need of medical care. Abdoul was born to a 13-year-old mom and of the children nicknamed the "Beaumont Five," and he had the most complex problems.

2 pedestrians killed in crash on 12 Mile

Police in Farmington Hills are asking for witnesses to come forward after two people were killed by a car Sunday night on 12 Mile Road.

Family ambushed, robbed in home's driveway

The family's 9-year-old daughter had just gone inside and the door to the house was still open when the family was ambushed by armed men wearing ski masks in the driveway.

 

 Weather: When to expect rain today 

We are expecting a few hours of decent rain throughout SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario tonight. Here's the full detailed forecast.

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

 LOCAL   4    Community calendar 

  • Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins
  • Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa
  • Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend
  • Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off
  • Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State
  • Sept. 2 -- Labor Day
  • Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown
  • Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
  • Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own. 

 LOCAL   4   Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

 LOCAL   4   Editorial 

 LOCAL   4   Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

More Local News pages: 

Local 4 News show pages: 

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.