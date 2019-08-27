DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 27, 2019

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the three cases under investigation are in Kalamazoo and Berrien counties. The department also says it has confirmed a case of California encephalitis virus in a Genesee County resident.

Leaders from TCF Bank, along with local officials, will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to officially unveil the new name for Cobo Center. Watch live here.

"We were going to grill steaks, but I wanted a hot dog," Linda Pelham said.

"She wanted it burned," Chuck Pelham said. "I don't know why people like them burned, but she wanted it burned, so I just threw it on the grill."

See their story here.

Brandon Roux: Low clouds will leak light rain and drizzle for the rest of the morning, too, with the heaviest rain staying south and east of us all morning. Scattered rain and thundershowers will be sliding through after 8 a.m. and that will be the case through the lunch hour or just beyond today.

Full forecast here.

More local headlines

News from across Michigan

National and international headlines

LOCAL 4 Community calendar

Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins

Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa

Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend

Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off

Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State

Sept. 2 -- Labor Day

Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown

Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona

Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

LOCAL 4 Sports news

LOCAL 4 Health

