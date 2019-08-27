DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 27, 2019
Deadly mosquito-borne illness cases in Michigan
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the three cases under investigation are in Kalamazoo and Berrien counties. The department also says it has confirmed a case of California encephalitis virus in a Genesee County resident.
New name for Cobo Center
Leaders from TCF Bank, along with local officials, will hold a news conference Tuesday morning to officially unveil the new name for Cobo Center. Watch live here.
Woman left in agony due to metal grill brush bristle
"We were going to grill steaks, but I wanted a hot dog," Linda Pelham said.
"She wanted it burned," Chuck Pelham said. "I don't know why people like them burned, but she wanted it burned, so I just threw it on the grill."
Weather: More rain
Brandon Roux: Low clouds will leak light rain and drizzle for the rest of the morning, too, with the heaviest rain staying south and east of us all morning. Scattered rain and thundershowers will be sliding through after 8 a.m. and that will be the case through the lunch hour or just beyond today.
- Mother in custody after 18-day-old girl found dead in bathtub on Detroit's east side
- Fugitive escapes after police-involved shooting with Detroit officers in Harrison Township
- Westland man charged with dumping woman's body in Hines Park creek after she died at his house
- Concerned citizens fill Marysville City Hall to speak on former candidate's racial comments
- Michigan State Police find 32-year-old woman unresponsive after hit-and-run crash
- Puerto Rico under tropical storm warning as Dorian approaches
- New York Uber driver charged with kidnapping 15-year-old girl
- Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins
- Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa
- Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend
- Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off
- Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State
- Sept. 2 -- Labor Day
- Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown
- Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
- Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit
Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own.
- Michigan State football 2019: This schedule is a nightmare
- 4 questions that could shape the 2019 Michigan football season
- Serena Williams dominates Maria Sharapova at US Open
- Skier Lindsey Vonn is engaged to NHL star P.K. Subban
