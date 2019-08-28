DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 28, 2019

Mark Honeyman went his entire life thinking he was an only child. He was adopted when he was a baby. He never knew his biological parents, but that didn't bother him. He retired earlier this year, and thought that would be the most pivotal moment of his life, but something even bigger was in store: Honeyman started using ancestry websites when he found out his parents died.

Detroit Youth Choir performed Carrie Underwood's song "The Champion" -- and it was amazing! The performance received a standing ovation.

Weighted blankets are a hot item for adults, and I personally am a big fan. But are they a good idea for children? We asked a family to put a weighted blanket to the kid test and weigh in on what you need to know before you buy one.

Brandon Roux:

Grab the shades and expect plenty of morning sunshine and calm conditions, but that changes as we head into the afternoon. The winds will pick up WSW 10-20 mph gusting 20-30 mph at times, and that wind will bring more lake enhanced cloud cover coming and going with nothing more than a sprinkle here and there.

Here's the full forecast.

Always find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Community calendar

Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins

Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa

Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend

Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off

Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State

Sept. 2 -- Labor Day

Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown

Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona

Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own.

LOCAL 4 Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.