ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 28, 2019

Man finds out he has 7 siblings
Mark Honeyman went his entire life thinking he was an only child. He was adopted when he was a baby. He never knew his biological parents, but that didn't bother him. He retired earlier this year, and thought that would be the most pivotal moment of his life, but something even bigger was in store: Honeyman started using ancestry websites when he found out his parents died.
Detroit Youth Choir rocks stage again at AGT
Detroit Youth Choir performed Carrie Underwood's song "The Champion" -- and it was amazing! The performance received a standing ovation.
Weighted blanket kids test
Weighted blankets are a hot item for adults, and I personally am a big fan. But are they a good idea for children? We asked a family to put a weighted blanket to the kid test and weigh in on what you need to know before you buy one.
Weather: Sunny start
Brandon Roux:
Grab the shades and expect plenty of morning sunshine and calm conditions, but that changes as we head into the afternoon. The winds will pick up WSW 10-20 mph gusting 20-30 mph at times, and that wind will bring more lake enhanced cloud cover coming and going with nothing more than a sprinkle here and there.
- Pit bulls kill small dog, attack dog's owner in Detroit
- 2019 Arts, Beats & Eats: Here's the music lineup
- Detroit Jazz Festival 2019: Here's the schedule of performances
- Michigan superintendents sound alarm over lack of state budget
- Video shows Mateen Cleaves naked with accuser outside hotel
- 3 possible human cases of deadly mosquito virus EEE being investigated in Michigan
- Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins
- Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa
- Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend
- Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off
- Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State
- Sept. 2 -- Labor Day
- Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown
- Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
- Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit
- Lions coach Patricia hopes to see defense grow this year
- Mark Dantonio says Spartans have plan of attack for Tulsa
- 14 most important things Jim Harbaugh said in final week before Michigan football season
- Tiger Woods undergoes knee surgery, eyes October return
