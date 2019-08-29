News

ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 29, 2019

Here are this morning's top stories

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

The sun rises over Detroit on Aug. 29, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 29, 2019

LIVE TRACKING: Hurricane Dorian pushes toward Florida

The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday evening that Dorian should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas on Thursday and Friday. The Miami-based hurricane center says the storm could grow into a dangerous Category 3 storm by Labor Day as it pushes northwest in the general direction of Florida. We're tracking the storm here.

M-STEP and MME results to be released today

Results for the Spring 2019 Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (M-STEP) and Michigan Merit Exam (MME) are scheduled to be released today by the Michigan Department of Education. ClickOnDetroit will have those results here.

 Weather: Line of storms possible later today 

Brandon Roux:

The Storm Prediction Center placed our West and North Zones in a Marginal Risk for severe storms later tonight with an approaching front and the storm timeline is mainly between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Here's the detailed forecast.

 LOCAL   4    Community calendar 

  • Today -- Michigan State Fair begins
  • Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa
  • Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend
  • Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off
  • Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State
  • Sept. 2 -- Labor Day
  • Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown
  • Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
  • Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

