DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 29, 2019
LIVE TRACKING: Hurricane Dorian pushes toward Florida
The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday evening that Dorian should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas on Thursday and Friday. The Miami-based hurricane center says the storm could grow into a dangerous Category 3 storm by Labor Day as it pushes northwest in the general direction of Florida. We're tracking the storm here.
M-STEP and MME results to be released today
Results for the Spring 2019 Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (M-STEP) and Michigan Merit Exam (MME) are scheduled to be released today by the Michigan Department of Education. ClickOnDetroit will have those results here.
Weather: Line of storms possible later today
Brandon Roux:
The Storm Prediction Center placed our West and North Zones in a Marginal Risk for severe storms later tonight with an approaching front and the storm timeline is mainly between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.
More local headlines
- Officials discover pornographic ads selling two missing teenage girls for sex
- 'My family can't live normal until he's caught:' video shows Troy home invader
- Warren inmate uses belly chain restraint to attack deputy while in lockup, police say
- Judge Mathis accused of spitting in Detroit valet's face
- FBI raids Canton Township home of UAW President Gary Jones
- Westland police chase ends in Warren
- Hot rods roar through St. Clair Shores during Harper Charity Cruise
- A guide to the 2019 Romeo Peach Festival
News from across Michigan
- Northern Lights could be visible in Michigan this weekend
- Michigan investigating 6 breathing illnesses linked to vaping
National and international headlines
- Kirsten Gillibrand says she's dropping out of 2020 presidential race
- Sheriff: Calif. deputy out of job after lying about getting shot
LOCAL 4 Community calendar
- Today -- Michigan State Fair begins
- Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa
- Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend
- Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off
- Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State
- Sept. 2 -- Labor Day
- Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown
- Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
- Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit
LOCAL 4 Sports news
- Ron Gardenhire on Tigers' elite pitching prospects: 'I hope I don't get fired before they get here'
- An updated look at possible 2019-20 Red Wings lineup
- Detroit Lions wrap up preseason tonight: 3 things to watch
- Lions coach Patricia hopes to see defense grow this year
- Mark Dantonio says Spartans have plan of attack for Tulsa
- Race car driver Jessi Combs dies while trying to beat record
LOCAL 4 Health
