ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 29, 2019

The sun rises over Detroit on Aug. 29, 2019. (WDIV)

Aug. 29, 2019

The National Hurricane Center said Wednesday evening that Dorian should move over the Atlantic well east of the southeastern and central Bahamas on Thursday and Friday. The Miami-based hurricane center says the storm could grow into a dangerous Category 3 storm by Labor Day as it pushes northwest in the general direction of Florida. We're tracking the storm here.

Results for the Spring 2019 Michigan Student Test of Educational Progress (M-STEP) and Michigan Merit Exam (MME) are scheduled to be released today by the Michigan Department of Education. ClickOnDetroit will have those results here.

Brandon Roux:

The Storm Prediction Center placed our West and North Zones in a Marginal Risk for severe storms later tonight with an approaching front and the storm timeline is mainly between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Here's the detailed forecast.

More local headlines

News from across Michigan

National and international headlines

LOCAL 4 Community calendar

Today -- Michigan State Fair begins

Aug. 30 -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa

Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend

Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off

Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State

Sept. 2 -- Labor Day

Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown

Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona

Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

LOCAL 4 Sports news

LOCAL 4 Health

