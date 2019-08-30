DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 30, 2019
2 people shot at Bosco Lounge in Ferndale
Ferndale police said they have two people in custody and say there is no ongoing threat to the community.
Buildings burn near in SW Detroit
Firefighters used a ladder to reach two people who were stuck on the second floor. One of the firefighters fell backward while helping the woman, suffering minor injuries.
Bystander killed in triple shooting outside gas station
Investigators said a 46-year-old man was shot several times after leaving the gas station on Fort Street, near the Marathon Detroit Refinery. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Three or four people in a white caravan pulled into the parking lot after following a black Ford Taurus, police said. This happened just before midnight. The people in the caravan opened fire on the Taurus, hitting a man and a woman, as well as the 46-year-old man who was killed.
Police searching for person of interest in deadly fire
Police in Waterford Township are asking for the public's help in finding Adonis Wilson. Wilson is being called a person of interest wanted in connection with a deadly fire Tuesday at a home on North Lynn Street.
Weather: Weekend forecast
Brandon Roux:
Happy Friday! Morning temps are mainly in the 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies, but keep the sunglasses handy as we do expect some decent stretches of hazy sunshine. Skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny with highs around Metro Detroit in the upper 70s to near 80°F and lighter winds WNW 5-12 mph.
Here is the detailed forecast for the weekend.
- Body of deported Iraqi national returning to Detroit area for burial
- Take on Hate rally at University of Michigan-Dearborn hopes to inspire more civil debates
- Eastpointe man charged for possessing, distributing child porn
- 11 Michigan beaches closed due to high bacteria levels
- Nessel: MeToo at-home sexual assault test kit is 'shamelessly' trying to take advantage of survivors
- Northern Light possible in Michigan this weekend: When, where to see them
- Hurricane Dorian just days away from striking Florida
- Police report additional victim hurt at Gilroy festival shooting
- College student with 'plan to kill people' found with guns in NC
- Tonight -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa
- Today -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend
- Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off
- Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State
- Sept. 2 -- Labor Day
- Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown
- Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
- Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit
- Michigan State vs. Tulsa football: Follow live game updates here
- Predicting all 26 starters for Michigan football vs. Middle Tennessee State
- Rookie Seibert makes kicks, Browns down winless Lions 20-16
