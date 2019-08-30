DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 30, 2019

Ferndale police said they have two people in custody and say there is no ongoing threat to the community.

Firefighters used a ladder to reach two people who were stuck on the second floor. One of the firefighters fell backward while helping the woman, suffering minor injuries.

Investigators said a 46-year-old man was shot several times after leaving the gas station on Fort Street, near the Marathon Detroit Refinery. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. Three or four people in a white caravan pulled into the parking lot after following a black Ford Taurus, police said. This happened just before midnight. The people in the caravan opened fire on the Taurus, hitting a man and a woman, as well as the 46-year-old man who was killed.

Police in Waterford Township are asking for the public's help in finding Adonis Wilson. Wilson is being called a person of interest wanted in connection with a deadly fire Tuesday at a home on North Lynn Street.

Brandon Roux:

Happy Friday! Morning temps are mainly in the 60s with partly to mostly cloudy skies, but keep the sunglasses handy as we do expect some decent stretches of hazy sunshine. Skies will be partly cloudy to partly sunny with highs around Metro Detroit in the upper 70s to near 80°F and lighter winds WNW 5-12 mph.

Here is the detailed forecast for the weekend.

More local headlines

News from across Michigan

National and international headlines

LOCAL 4 Community calendar

Tonight -- Michigan State football opener vs. Tulsa

Today -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend

Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off

Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State

Sept. 2 -- Labor Day

Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown

Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona

Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

LOCAL 4 Sports news

LOCAL 4 Health

