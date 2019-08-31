ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 31, 2019

News

Here are this morning's top stories

By Natasha Dado

At least 10 teens hurt in Alabama football game shooting

Gunfire broke out after a high school football game in Alabama, leaving 10 teens injured, half of them critically.

LIVE TRACKING: Hurricane Dorian now a Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Dorian is being considered a very dangerous threat. You can watch live satellite tracking of the hurricane here.  

5 Labor Day weekend events around Southeast Michigan

Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of summer in Michigan -- and it's filled with events to celebrate.

 Weather: Labor Day Weekend Forecast 

It will be sunny Saturday morning and cloudy this evening. Highs will reach the middle 70s today. Rain is possible tonight and Sunday. 

Here is the detailed forecast for the weekend

  • Labor Day Weekend -- Arts, Beats and Eats annual festival 
  • Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off
  • Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State
  • Sept. 2 -- Labor Day
  • Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown
  • Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
  • Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

