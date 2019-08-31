DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 31, 2019

Gunfire broke out after a high school football game in Alabama, leaving 10 teens injured, half of them critically.

Hurricane Dorian is being considered a very dangerous threat. You can watch live satellite tracking of the hurricane here.

Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of summer in Michigan -- and it's filled with events to celebrate.

It will be sunny Saturday morning and cloudy this evening. Highs will reach the middle 70s today. Rain is possible tonight and Sunday.

Here is the detailed forecast for the weekend

LOCAL 4 Community calendar

Labor Day Weekend -- Arts, Beats and Eats annual festival

Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off

Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State

Sept. 2 -- Labor Day

Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown

Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona

Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit

Check the Live Guide calendar for more local events, and post your own.

