DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 31, 2019
At least 10 teens hurt in Alabama football game shooting
Gunfire broke out after a high school football game in Alabama, leaving 10 teens injured, half of them critically.
LIVE TRACKING: Hurricane Dorian now a Category 4 hurricane
Hurricane Dorian is being considered a very dangerous threat. You can watch live satellite tracking of the hurricane here.
5 Labor Day weekend events around Southeast Michigan
Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of summer in Michigan -- and it's filled with events to celebrate.
Weather: Labor Day Weekend Forecast
It will be sunny Saturday morning and cloudy this evening. Highs will reach the middle 70s today. Rain is possible tonight and Sunday.
Here is the detailed forecast for the weekend
- Man wanted for fatal shooting at Detroit nightclub arrested in Ann Arbor
- Border agents stop passenger at DTW with ballistic armor, weapons cache at US residence
- Judge dramatically lowers bail for Detroit man charged in connection with fatal dog mauling of girl
- Dog trainer offering free classes for pit bulls after girl mauled to death in Detroit
- Flashpoint 9/1/19: Preventing dog attacks in Detroit; weighing in on Michigan students' test scores
- Marijuana products recalled in Michigan after testing positive for chemicals, including arsenic
- Northern Light possible in Michigan this weekend: When, where to see them
- Michigan DNR confirms another cougar sighting
- Americans support yet don't join labor unions
- Day-by-day breakdown of Hurricane Dorian
- Making a few changes to save energy
- Taliban launches major attack on Afghan city
- Labor Day Weekend -- Arts, Beats and Eats annual festival
- Aug. 31 -- Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off
- Aug. 31 -- Michigan football opener vs. Middle Tenn. State
- Sept. 2 -- Labor Day
- Sept. 7 -- Dally in the Alley in Midtown
- Sept. 8 -- Detroit Lions open season in Arizona
- Sept. 14 -- 18th Annual Tour de Troit
- Game-by-game (including bowl) predictions for this Michigan football season
- Hurricane Dorian won't wash out a massive sporting weekend
