DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 4, 2019

Nine people are dead after a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, according to police. Dayton police say the suspect also is dead. Sixteen additional people were injured in the incident that took place within 13 hours of a shooting that left 20 dead in El Paso, Texas.

Twenty people were killed and more than two dozen were injured in a mass shooting at an El Paso shopping center on Saturday, according to Texas and local authorities.

Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson died Saturday morning of pancreatic cancer at the age of 80. Officials released information on Patterson's visitation and funeral arrangements.

Sunday starts warm with sunshine. Rain is possible in the afternoon.

LOCAL 4 Community calendar

Aug. 6 -- Primary election day for many communities across Michigan 🗳️

Aug. 8 -- World Cat Day 🐱

Aug. 8 -- National Book Lovers Day 📚 ❤️

Aug. 9 -- 🤣 Impractical Jokers bring tour to DTE

Aug. 17 -- ⚔️♞ Renaissance Festival begins!

Aug. 17 -- Woodward Dream Cruise 🚗

Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins 🎡

Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend 🖼️ 🎶 🍔

