DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- Aug. 4, 2019
9 dead, 16 injured in Dayton, Ohio shooting
Nine people are dead after a shooting in Dayton, Ohio, according to police. Dayton police say the suspect also is dead. Sixteen additional people were injured in the incident that took place within 13 hours of a shooting that left 20 dead in El Paso, Texas.
20 people killed in El Paso shooting, Texas governor says
Twenty people were killed and more than two dozen were injured in a mass shooting at an El Paso shopping center on Saturday, according to Texas and local authorities.
Funeral arrangements for Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson announced
Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson died Saturday morning of pancreatic cancer at the age of 80. Officials released information on Patterson's visitation and funeral arrangements.
Weather: Sunday starts warm with sunshine, wet afternoon weather possible
Sunday starts warm with sunshine. Rain is possible in the afternoon.
More local headlines:
- 11-year-old boy in critical condition after collision on Detroit's west side
- 1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Rouge Park basketball game on Detroit's west side
- Missing 10-year-old girl with cognitive issue found safe, Detroit police say
- 10 best breakfast spots in Metro Detroit in 2019
News from across Michigan
- Michigan's Civil Rights Commission reprimanding civil rights director for inappropriate comments
- FAA investigating Saturday plane crash in Saginaw County
- Sample hard ciders from across the Midwest at Michigan Cider Dayze Festival
National and international headlines
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Day is August 4
- Sunday is Friendship Day
- 4 of 10 deadliest modern US mass shootings in Texas
- Hong Kong protesters hold twin marches
LOCAL 4 Community calendar
- Aug. 6 -- Primary election day for many communities across Michigan 🗳️
- Aug. 8 -- World Cat Day 🐱
- Aug. 8 -- National Book Lovers Day 📚 ❤️
- Aug. 9 -- 🤣 Impractical Jokers bring tour to DTE
- Aug. 17 -- ⚔️♞ Renaissance Festival begins!
- Aug. 17 -- Woodward Dream Cruise 🚗
- Aug. 29 -- Michigan State Fair begins 🎡
- Aug. 30 -- Arts, Beats and Eats weekend 🖼️ 🎶 🍔
Sports news
LOCAL 4 Health
LOCAL 4 Opinion
Submit a news tip
