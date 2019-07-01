Beautiful sunrise over Kensington Metropark (July 1, 2019 from Kim/StormPins)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 1, 2019

The video is blowing up on social media. It shows several cars, spinning out of control and doing donuts on the John C. Lodge Freeway in Detroit, while others watched and recorded it.

A vicious storm rolled through the area this weekend and wreaked havoc. As many as 20 people were taken to the hospital, according to the Coast Guard.

Stepped up impaired driving enforcement will take place July 1-14 across the state of Michigan.

Here is a special message from Local 4 anchor Rhonda Walker, who is recovering from surgery.

Round 2 is underway! Who gets your vote?? Vote here.

We are bringing the summer heat and storms this week. Here's the full forecast.

Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.

More local headlines:

For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.

News from across Michigan

For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.

National and international headlines

For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.

LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/HelpMeHank.

Sports news

For more local and national sports news go to ClickOnDetroit.com/sports.

LOCAL 4 Defenders

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Defenders.

LOCAL 4 Good Health

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/Health.

all 4 Pets

For more go to ClickOnDetroit.com/pets.

More Local News pages:

Local 4 News show pages:

For more head to ClickOnDetroit.com/seen-on-4.

Submit a news tip

Tell us what's happening in your community -- submit a news tip to Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit right here.

Tweets by Local4News

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.