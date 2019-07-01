DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 1, 2019
Video shows illegal stunt driving on the Lodge Freeway
The video is blowing up on social media. It shows several cars, spinning out of control and doing donuts on the John C. Lodge Freeway in Detroit, while others watched and recorded it.
Storm wreaks havoc at Jobbie Nooner, sends 20 to hospital
A vicious storm rolled through the area this weekend and wreaked havoc. As many as 20 people were taken to the hospital, according to the Coast Guard.
'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over'
Stepped up impaired driving enforcement will take place July 1-14 across the state of Michigan.
Rhonda Walker updates her recovery
Here is a special message from Local 4 anchor Rhonda Walker, who is recovering from surgery.
Classic Rock Bracket Round 2
Round 2 is underway! Who gets your vote?? Vote here.
Weather: Heat and storms
We are bringing the summer heat and storms this week. Here's the full forecast.
Find the latest local and national weather news at ClickOnDetroit.com/WeatherCenter.
More local headlines:
- Parts of Livingston County under boil water advisory
- Police search for 2 gunmen in connection with I-94 shootings
- Man wanted for attempting to lure girl away from Ypsilanti Township home
For more Local News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local.
News from across Michigan
- Former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder named Harvard fellow
- Michigan woman to serve 2 years probation in deaths, injuries of dogs
For more Michigan News head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/local/michigan.
National and international headlines
- Canadian cartoonist loses job after illustration of Trump went viral
- 10 dead after small plane crash in Texas
- Florida man in custody for dragging cop
For more National News headlines, head to ClickOnDetroit.com/news/national.
