The Ambassador Bridge over the Detroit River on July 11, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 11, 2019

How bad are the fishflies this year? They're showing up on weather radar. Local 4's Paul Gross noted the phenomena in a recent Twitter post.

Disturbing video posted online this week shows a young man with what appears to be a high-powered rifle knocking on a front door in the middle of a Detroit neighborhood.

Without warning, a Shelby Township bridal shop closed, leaving many wedding parties looking for last-minute answers. Help Me Hank is revealing what brides can do to get their dresses.

From Brandon Roux: A few showers along a cool front early this morning and then mostly dry all day. We will see some sunshine mixing with a little cloud cover today with highs in the mid 80s after morning lows in the low to mid 70s.

More local headlines:

News from across Michigan

National and international headlines

