DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 11, 2019
Fishfly explosion caught on radar
How bad are the fishflies this year? They're showing up on weather radar. Local 4's Paul Gross noted the phenomena in a recent Twitter post.
Doorbell camera shows apparent gunman
Disturbing video posted online this week shows a young man with what appears to be a high-powered rifle knocking on a front door in the middle of a Detroit neighborhood.
Brides scrambling to find dresses
Without warning, a Shelby Township bridal shop closed, leaving many wedding parties looking for last-minute answers. Help Me Hank is revealing what brides can do to get their dresses.
Weather: Mostly dry
From Brandon Roux: A few showers along a cool front early this morning and then mostly dry all day. We will see some sunshine mixing with a little cloud cover today with highs in the mid 80s after morning lows in the low to mid 70s.
More local headlines:
- 'She sacrificed herself:' Family says woman died a hero in St. Clair Shores standoff
- 16-year-old sentenced to prison for fatal shooting outside Hype Athletic Center in Wayne
- Twins charged in Nicky D's Coney Island shooting due in court
- $250,000 raffle draws big crowd to Engine House in Mount Clemens as winner announced
News from across Michigan
- Mountain Dew apologizes to Michigan for adding UP to Wisconsin in map
- Michigan billionaire Bill Pulte is giving away $100K on Twitter
National and international headlines
- Millions under flood risk as storm strengthens in Gulf of Mexico
- Lockheed Martin's Coatesville plant stays open
LOCAL 4 Help Me Hank
Sports news
- USWNT star Rose Lavelle dressed up as Mia Hamm in elementary school
- Bedford man breaks record for most NBA 3-pointers made in one minute
LOCAL 4 Good Health
- CDC says AFM cases tend to spike in late summer, early fall
- Here's what swimmer's ear is and how to prevent it
all 4 Pets
