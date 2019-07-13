DETROIT - ClickOnDetroit Morning Briefing -- July 13, 2019
12-year-old Detroit girl missing since Thursday
Detroit police are searching for missing 12-year-old Adrionna Lacour, who was last seen Thursday afternoon in the area of Bradford and east McNichols roads.
Detroit employees directed to delete emails related to nonprofit, complaints allege
The Michigan Attorney General's Office is looking into whether Detroit employees were ordered to delete emails related to Make Your Date in order to conceal the extent of the city's support for the nonprofit.
Tropical Storm Barry gets closer to landfall in Louisiana
Tropical Storm Barry unloaded powerful winds and heavy rains as it edged closer to landfall along the southern coast of Louisiana.
Panicked immigrants hiding out as ICE raids loom
ICE raids are expected to take place Sunday across the country.
Weather: Hot Saturday with rain possible
Tropical Storm Barry remains a slow-moving, dangerous threat. It is bashing the gulf region now and will move closer to Michigan next week. Highs will reach the 80s Saturday. Metro Detroit will experience more humidity with a chance of storms.
More local headlines:
- Next heat wave hits Metro Detroit this weekend, sticks around next week
- Family gathers to honor teen fatally stabbed at Taylor graduation party
- Ypsilanti Township man mistakes wife for intruder, fatally shoots her, police say
- Mom of suspected Detroit serial killer writes letter from behind bars
- Police: Detroit man robs, shoots 2 men after luring them with dating app
News from across Michigan
National and international headlines
- All the places to visit on National French Fry Day 2019
- Here's how storms and hurricanes get their memorable names
- The Fortune 500 has a new woman CEO: Accenture's Julie Sweet
- Big Mac Index shows US dollar too strong
- Reward offered after Fla. dolphin fatally speared in head
- Report: Appeals court hands Trump rare ‘sanctuary cities' win
